На Францию надвигается разрушительный шторм

#Iberia - 02/11 - unsettled with showers spilling S & E across the peninsula - heavy & prolonged in places with a risk of thunder. Some places will escape them, esp E/ SE. Wind will become more of a feature, but esp for NW later as Storm Amelie runs towards Biscay. Warmest S & E. pic.twitter.com/QCEWX1kmCn