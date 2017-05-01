Rambler's Top100









Опросы



Nakonu.com












фото из соцсети 02.05 08:30   MIGnews.com

В сети появилось фото британской принцессы Шарлотты

В официальном Instagram герцога и герцогини Кемибриджских ко второму дню рождению дочери Шарлотты появилось фото повзрослевшей девочки.

Фото сопровождает комментарий, в котором сообщается, что снимок был сделан герцогиней в апреле в их доме в Норфолке.

"Их Королевское Высочество хотят поблагодарить всех за приятные сообщения, которые они получили, и верят, что эта фотография нравится всем так же сильно, как и им самим", — написано рядом с трогательной фотографией.

Принцесса Шарлотта родилась 2 мая 2015 года. 29 апреля Кенсингтонский дворец и вся Великобритания отмечали шестую годовщину свадьбы Кейт Миддлтон и принца Уильяма. У пары есть старший ребенок — сын Джордж Александр Луи, которому летом исполнится 4 года.


Поделиться
Все по теме
Комментарии
Все за 24 часа
Лента новостей
09:01
Триумф нашего народа. Премьер поздравил с Днем Независимости  
08:57
Президент Венесуэлы созывает учредительное собрание
07:57
Иорданское ТВ вспомнило о Протоколах сионистских мудрецов
07:30
Скончался классик детской литературы Анатолий Алексин
06:51
Актер Вэл Килмер подтвердил слухи о борьбе с раком горла
05:56
В Индонезии умер почти 150-летний мужчина
04:26
Высокий уровень тестостерона делает мужчин глупее
03:23
Ученые открыли вид комаров, которые не пьют кровь
02:22
Родители 30 лет держали взаперти сына, одержимого бесами
00:29
Ученые выяснили, почему мы страдаем от провалов в памяти
23:33
Дети обретают сознание уже на пятом месяце жизни
22:28
Принц Дубая объявил о создании нового шрифта в Microsoft
21:52
Шеф Арабской лиги: в войнах арабов победят Израиль и Иран
21:51
В Германии сошел с рельсов высокоскоростной поезд
Новости партнеров
Новости партнеров
Знакомства
Мы на Facebook



Рейтинг@Mail.ru   Rambler's Top100   bigmir)net TOP 100  
Система Orphus