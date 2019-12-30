Rambler's Top100








Опросы




Nakonu.com











Газа начинает экспорт крембо в Бахрейн | Фото:31.12 16:48   MIGnews.com

Газа начинает экспорт крембо в Бахрейн

В понедельник сектор Газа отправил в Бахрейн крупную партию популярного кондитерского изделия крембо.

Израиль впервые с 2007 года дал согласие на экспорт продовольственной продукции из Газы.

Восемь тонн крембо пересекли КПП "Керем Шалом", чтобы через Израиль и Иорданию попасть в Бахрейн.



Этот пограничный переход является единственным местом, куда коммерческим транспортным средствам разрешен доступ в Газу и из нее. Ежедневно через КПП проходит более 1000 грузовиков. До 2010 года, когда Израиль ослабил ограничения на контрольно-пропускном пункте "Керем-Шалом", въезд допускался только по 150 грузовикам в день.

Также известно, что более 450 тонн клубники было экспортировано из сектора Газа в различные страны с начала сезона, включая ОАЭ, Англию и Израиль. Значительная часть необходимого Газе продовольствия импортируется из Израиля.



Поделиться
Все по теме
Комментарии
Все за 24 часа
Лента новостей
17:15
Россия и Китай активно работают в Африке
17:12
Смотрич "ни за что" не присоединиться к Перецу и Бен-Гвиру
16:26
Моше Гафни: мы против Лапида - остаемся с Нетаниягу
15:58
"Единый еврейский дом": новая партия на выборах 2 марта
15:30
Хути посчитали "чувствительные места" ОАЭ и саудовцев
15:15
"Аш-Шабааб" взяла ответственность за теракт в Могадишо
15:10
Сенатор Берни Сандерс восстанавливается после инфаркта
15:01
Названа стоимость выборов в Израиле
14:22
Штайе: соглашение между Израилем и ХАМАС усилит раскол
14:10
Европа требует от Аббаса опубликовать дату выборов
13:39
В Израиле проживает 470 000 бедных семей
13:37
Возле Камеруна совершено нападение на греческий танкер
13:15
Китайцы сделали из пельменя Путина памятник
13:10
Авария на Голанах: Тягач с танком столкнулся с машиной
Новости партнеров
Загрузка...


Знакомства
Мы на Facebook



Рейтинг@Mail.ru   Rambler's Top100   bigmir)net TOP 100  
система Orphus