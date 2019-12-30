Газа начинает экспорт крембо в Бахрейн

לראשונה מאפשרת ישראל יצוא קרמבו מעזה. מאות אלפי קרמבואים יצאו היום מכרם שלום דרך ישראל לירדן. בעזה מפעל קרמבו ששמו יצא למרחוק. pic.twitter.com/Z3pTOhpfep— nir dvori (@ndvori) December 30, 2019
Right now, a shipment of Krembo, a chocolate-covered marshmallow treat, is being exported from #Gaza for the first time. This is an exciting step in the exportation of processed food from Gaza, which hasn't happened since 2007. COGAT’s Gaza CLA assisted in coordinating the export pic.twitter.com/Fa5SemIPDE— COGAT (@cogatonline) December 30, 2019