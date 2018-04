Автопилот Tesla стал причиной смерти водителя в Калифорнии

01.04 06:32 MIGnews.com

Model 3 is Popular Mechanics’ Car of the Year https://t.co/k0a9c4X6Wq

The investigation into the fatal #Tesla crash continued today with the #CHP & #NTSB digging through the scorched EV 🎥 https://t.co/rfdgY88bn7 pic.twitter.com/vd2YzFmAZ0