Землетрясение в Албании: последние данные о жертвах

This photo is making Balkans social media sentimental. Serbia sent rescue teams to help Albania with the aftermath of the earthquake. Solidarity in times of animosity. Disaster brings enemies together 🙏 pic.twitter.com/c0jBWVniVG— Mitra Nazar (@Mitrala) November 27, 2019
A man was pulled out alive from under the rubble in Albania's town of Durres, which was struck by deadly earthquake two days ago.— Sky News (@SkyNews) November 28, 2019
Read more on the earthquake here: https://t.co/0ZuyJmvhWv pic.twitter.com/MYmDfeJRZE
40 killed, 6 still under the rubbles, over 650 injured 💔— Team Albanians (@TeamAlbanians) November 28, 2019
People all over the world made donations for Notre Dame. Due to Albania's earthquake, in one of Europe's poorest countries, few non-Albanians have donated. We need your help and plead that you donate 🙏#PrayForAlbania pic.twitter.com/Ryiisac4pz
Remembering the 50 angels who lost their lives in the earthquake in Albania 🕯️ #PrayForAlbania (6) pic.twitter.com/Lr0YH4X1M4— Team Albanians (@TeamAlbanians) November 29, 2019