Землетрясение в Албании: последние данные о жертвах | Фото:30.11 14:30   MIGnews.com

Землетрясение в Албании: последние данные о жертвах

В Албании завершились поисково-спасательные операции после разрушительного землетрясения магнитудой в 6,4.

Об этом 30 ноября объявил премьер-министр страны Эди Рама.

"Погибшими числятся 50 человек, 2000 пострадали", – озвучил он последние подсчеты.



По словам албанского премьера, в наиболее пострадавшем от землетрясения городе Дуррес повреждены около 900 домов. В Тиране разрушены 1465 зданий.








