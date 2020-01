Авиация РФ разбомбила больницу и пекарню в Идлибе

30.01 13:49 MIGnews.com

#BREAKING THE RUSSIAN AIR FORCE JUST BOMBED THE MAIN HOSPITAL OF ARIHA. #PutinAtWar https://t.co/WJcvtwavAM

#UPDATE

10 KILLED, 40 INJURED, IN THAT RUSSIAN WAR CRIME.

Where is the international reaction?

Where are the condemnations?

Where are the sanctions?#PutinAtWar pic.twitter.com/6iL1pK5aYa