Трамп отреагировал на резню в США через 18 часов | Фото:29.12 22:08   MIGnews.com

Трамп отреагировал на резню в США через 18 часов

Президент США Дональд Трамп долго хранил молчание по поводу кровавой атаки на дом раввина в пригороде Нью-Йорка.

Через 18 часов после нападения он все же написал твитт по этому поводу.

"Антисемитская атака в Монси, штат Нью-Йорк, на седьмую ночь Хануки – ужасна. Мы должны объединиться, чтобы бороться, противостоять и искоренить злой бич антисемитизма. Мы с Меланией желаем жертвам скорейшего выздоровления", – написал он.

Что примечательно, даже премьер-министр Канады Джастин Трюдо быстрее отреагировал на атаку.

"Антисемитизму и ненависти нет места в нашем мире, и мы должны продолжать вместе противостоять им. Нападение прошлой ночью на евреев, празднующих Хануку в Нью-Йорке, является печальным напоминанием о росте числа таких отвратительных действий. Мы все должны покончить с этим", – написал он в Twitter.




