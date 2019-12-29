Трамп отреагировал на резню в США через 18 часов

29.12 22:08 MIGnews.com

The anti-Semitic attack in Monsey, New York, on the 7th night of Hanukkah last night is horrific. We must all come together to fight, confront, and eradicate the evil scourge of anti-Semitism. Melania and I wish the victims a quick and full recovery.

Antisemitism & hate have no place anywhere in our world and we must continue to stand together against them. Last night’s attack on Jews celebrating Hanukkah in New York is a sad reminder of the rising numbers of such heinous acts. We must all come together to end them.