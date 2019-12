29.12 21:11 MIGnews.com

A good guy with a gun stopped a bad guy with a gun.

Meaning this story will quickly die.



According to the witness, another church member shot the suspect.



2 Dead, 1 Critically Injured After Shooting At Texas Church https://t.co/KwBC3HaYN4 pic.twitter.com/mjk6XNsnbN