Беспорядки в Гонконге: газ, водометы и коктейли Молотова

В Гонконге два дня подряд происходят столкновения между демонстрантами и полицией.

Как сообщает Reuters, правоохранители 29 сентября применили водометы для разгона протестующих и слезоточивый газ.

Во время антиправительственной акции протеста в популярном торговом районе Козуэй-Бэй митингующие несли плакаты с надписями – "Стой за Гонконг, борись за свободу", иностранные флаги, пели песни и скандировали лозунги.

Некоторых участников митинга задержали, хотя, тем временем, тысячи демонстрантов перегруппировались и прошлись маршем по главной магистрали района, перекрыв движение транспорта.

В преддверии национального праздника Китая, который состоится 1 октября, планируется проведение новых акций протеста, приуроченных к 70-летию образования Народной Республики.







