Беспорядки в Гонконге: газ, водометы и коктейли Молотова

Thread: how #HongKongPolice stop reporters from filming arrests.

A officer shoved me with the butt of his shotgun after I asked the arrestee for his name #antiELAB #HongKongProtest pic.twitter.com/a1WmqPNT5a — Thomas Yau (@Tominmedill) September 29, 2019

French police swamped central Toulouse with tear gas yesterday to suppress anti-Macron protests. Similar scenes in Hong Kong are given huge coverage by the BBC, but then the Gilets Jaunes are against corrupt Western elites rather than Chinese ones.pic.twitter.com/vonsuCCxFI — Richard Wellings (@RichardWellings) September 29, 2019

#HongKong police deploys tear gas during 17th weekend of protests pic.twitter.com/iJoCbUy1ut — RT (@RT_com) September 29, 2019

A molotov cocktail hurled by a black-clad rioter landed at the feet of a small group of reporters covering an unauthorized assembly in Wan Chai, #HongKong on Sunday. The city entered its 17th consecutive weekend of protests and violence. pic.twitter.com/dJVtIqY34W — China Daily (@ChinaDaily) September 29, 2019

We are not rioters, and these are not riots. Hongkongers take to the streets to clear up the debris after these political protests.



This is Hong Kong. pic.twitter.com/vfPdWTvnju — Hong Kong Hermit (@HongKongHermit) September 29, 2019

#video: Police tear gas protesters and make mass arrests near the HK police headquarters. #HongKongProtest #antiELABhk pic.twitter.com/GsScLKKiKc — Marcus Yam 火 (@yamphoto) September 29, 2019

