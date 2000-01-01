Хуситы взяли в плен выоскопоставленных саудовских военных

29.09 10:36 MIGnews.com

3 Saudi brigades fell in hands of Yemen’s Houthi fighters in Najran south of Saudi Arabia. Hundreds killed/injured and detained. A huge quantity of weapon including armored vehicles. Saudi senior officers among the war prisoners. The operation is the biggest ever. pic.twitter.com/48TjNYVDsH

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree' announces a massive operation in Najran. I can't help but think that he is being as loud as possible about military victories in order to drown out talk of negotiations with the Saudis. https://t.co/Iyp8BfH4EM