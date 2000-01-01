Rambler's Top100






29.09 10:36   MIGnews.com

Хуситы взяли в плен выоскопоставленных саудовских военных

Хуситы взяли в плен выоскопоставленных саудовских военных

По словам представителя, хуситы начали крупную операцию против саудовских сил вблизи южного района Наджрана в Саудовской Аравии, захватив или убив значительное количество военнослужащих. Эр-Рияду еще предстоит подтвердить или отклонить эту информацию.

В своем телевизионном обращении в субботу представитель группы заявил, что они нанесли тяжелые потери саудовским силам, захватив несколько высокопоставленных офицеров и большой запас оружия, в том числе бронетехники.

Он также заявил, что несколько сотен саудовских военнослужащих, включая некоторых высокопоставленных офицеров, были убиты или взяты в плен хуситами. До сих пор Саудовская Аравия не дала никакого подтверждения - или опровержения.

Предполагаемые жертвы были нанесены саудитам во время операции, получившей название 2Победа от Аллаха", которая была начата два дня назад, утверждают хуситы. Они добавили, что три "вражеские военные бригады пали" в ходе атаки, проводившейся при поддержке ракетных, беспилотных и зенитных подразделений, принадлежащих к группе. Появились кадры с изображением целого каравана якобы захваченного группой.








