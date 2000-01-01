Хуситы взяли в плен выоскопоставленных саудовских военных

الجيش اليمني واللجان الشعبية يعلنان عن انجاز كبير في نجران ادى الى قتل واسر الالاف وقد تم توزيع منذ شهر فيديو عن عملية اسر ضخمة لم يعلن عنها في حينه pic.twitter.com/jWuqbAZ85N— ذوالفقار علي (@thoulfikar3ali) 28 сентября 2019 г.
3 Saudi brigades fell in hands of Yemen’s Houthi fighters in Najran south of Saudi Arabia.— Nasser Arrabyee (@narrabyee) 28 сентября 2019 г.
Hundreds killed/injured and detained. A huge quantity of weapon including armored vehicles. Saudi senior officers among the war prisoners.
The operation is the biggest ever. pic.twitter.com/48TjNYVDsH
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree' announces a massive operation in Najran. I can't help but think that he is being as loud as possible about military victories in order to drown out talk of negotiations with the Saudis. https://t.co/Iyp8BfH4EM— Hannah Porter (@hannaheporter) 28 сентября 2019 г.