В Париже прошел марш против антисемитизма

Right now: thousands of people—Jews and non-Jews—are marching through the streets of Paris in memory of Mireille Knoll, the 85-year-old Holocaust survivor murdered in her home Friday night. #MarcheBlanche pic.twitter.com/TwjBRVK79R— Avi Mayer (@AviMayer) 28 марта 2018 г.
#HappeningNow: Thousands of people turn out in Paris to show solidarity & pay respects to #MireilleKnoll, an 85 year old Holocaust survivor murdered in the brutal Antisemitic attack last Friday!#MarcheBlanche #JeSuisJuif pic.twitter.com/kHpxkkbzKp— Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) 28 марта 2018 г.