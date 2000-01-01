Rambler's Top100





В Париже прошел марш против антисемитизма

В Париже прошел марш против антисемитизма в память о 85-летней Мирей Кнолль, которая была зверски убита в собственной квартире.

Мероприятие состоялась в среду, 28 марта, в котором приняли участие несколько тысяч человек.

Марш состоялся после похорон французской еврейки, пережившей Холокост.

В мероприятии приняли участие министр внутренних дел Франции Жерар Колон и мэр Парижа Анн Идальго.







Кроме того в акции участвовала также лидер партии "Национальный фронт" Марин Ле Пен и лидер левого движения "Непокоренная Франция" Жан-Люк Меланшон.

Однако политики были освистаны другими присутствующими.

Напомним, что Мирей Кнолль была зверски убита 23 марта в своей собственной квартире. Убийство было совершено на почве национальной ненависти.

В убийстве женщины подозревается 29-летний сосед, который является мусульманином.

Кнолль было нанесено 11 ударов ножом, а после чего ее квартиру подожгли.
