Rambler's Top100










Опросы




Nakonu.com











Видео: в Иране подожгли клинику с зараженными | Фото:29.02 14:26   MIGnews.com

Видео: в Иране подожгли клинику с зараженными

Протестующие сожгли часть больницы в иранском городе Бендер-Аббас, потому что туда без их согласия доставили зараженных коронавирусом.

Об этом сообщает Al Arabiya.

В частности, в больницу перевезли 10 зараженных из города Кума, где наблюдается вспышка заболевания. Жители поздно вечером, 28 февраля, собрались под клиникой и устроили пожар. Информации о жертвах или пострадавших пока нет.

Тем временем, специалист по связям с общественностью Медицинского университета Хормозгана Фатима Норузян рассказал, что информация о пребывании зараженных в клинике является ложью, несмотря на то, что там действительно есть специальное отделение.

Тем временем, по данным ВВС, по меньшей мере 210 человек в Иране погибли из-за коронавируса. Большинство жертв – из Тегерана и Кума. Эта цифра в шесть раз превышает официальное число жертв в 34 человека.




Поделиться
Все по теме
Комментарии
Все за 24 часа
Лента новостей
15:39
Катар сообщил о первом случае коронавируса
15:16
Израильский ученый обнаружил микропластик в молоке
15:10
Том Круз на карантине из-за коронавируса: что известно
14:47
Коронавирус: в больнице Рамбам появится спецотделение
14:05
Горовиц: часть депутатов может сбежать от Ганца к Нетаниягу
13:44
Офер Шелах: Нетаниягу пора под суд
13:23
Цфат: мужчина серьезно пострадал от лап собственного кота
13:02
Либерман: Нетаниягу дал обещание королю Иордании по аннексии
12:43
Турки перебили командиров "Хизбаллы" в Сирии
12:25
Либерман: Нетаниягу и Амир Перец заключили сделку
12:09
Коронавирус обрушил фондовые рынки
11:48
Ситуация с коронавирусом в Южной Корее резко ухудшилась
11:27
Турция и Россия обсудили Сирию: о чем договорились
11:06
Коронавирус: Бахрейн вводит жесткие меры
Новости партнеров
Загрузка...


Знакомства
Мы на Facebook



Рейтинг@Mail.ru   Rambler's Top100   bigmir)net TOP 100  
система Orphus