29.01 11:55   MIGnews.com

Иран: убит агент ЦРУ, стоявший за смертью Сулеймани

Иран: убит агент ЦРУ, стоявший за смертью Сулеймани

Иранские СМИ утверждают, будто на борту самолета, недавно потерпевшего крушение в Афганистане, находился офицер ЦРУ, участвовавший в ликвидации командующего бригадой "Аль-Кудс" генерала "Корпуса стражей исламской революции" Кассема Сулеймани.

Об этом сообщает BBC Monitoring в Twitter.

Ресурсы "Mehr News" и "Radio Farda" идентифицировали офицера, как Майкла Д’Андреа, назвав его "одним из самых влиятельных агентов ЦРУ на Ближнем Востоке".

Хотя для иллюстрации новости взяли фотографию актера Фредрика Лене, который играет персонажа Д'Андреа в фильме "Ноль темных тридцати". Неизвестно, было ли это преднамеренной ошибкой.

В свою очередь, ресурс Tasnim сообщает, что якобы погибший офицер был известен как "аятолла Майк" или "принц тьмы".

"Убийца Сулеймани находился в самолете и погиб при крушении. Д'Андреа является наиболее заметной фигурой ЦРУ на Ближнем Востоке. Он отвечал за операции в Ираке, Иране и Афганистане", – сообщает агентство.

Талибы, в свою очередь, сообщили, что это они в провинции Газни сбили самолет E-11A, в котором якобы были высокопоставленные представители ЦРУ. Тем временем, власти США пока не отреагировали на сообщения, обнародованные в прессе.




