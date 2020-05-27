"Убийство чести" всколыхнуло Иран: отец обезглавил дочь

Shame on Islamic Republic state media for covering Romina’s hair by photoshop. She was 13 and murdered by her father. Now they depicting the victim of an honor killing in “appreciate hijab” for her honor. They killed her again.This is gender apartheid not cultural difference. pic.twitter.com/qMh6COeGCy— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) May 27, 2020
13 year old girl beheaded by her own father in an “honour killing” in Iran. She feared for her life but authorities handed her back to her father anyway. Sick, backward bastardry. #Romina_Ashrafi https://t.co/CNgfRrNp5S— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) May 28, 2020