`Убийство чести` всколыхнуло Иран: отец обезглавил дочь | Фото:28.05 21:29   MIGnews.com

"Убийство чести" всколыхнуло Иран: отец обезглавил дочь

В Иране мужчина арестован по обвинению в жестоком убийстве 14-летней дочери, которое вызвало волну возмущения по всей стране.

Так называемое убийство чести было совершено в одной из деревень в провинции Гилян. По данным "Аль-Арабия", девочка была обезглавлена во сне.

Как стало известно, Ромина Ашрафи сбежала из родительского дома вместе с 35-летним возлюбленным, после того как ее отец отказался давать согласие на брак. Полиция разыскала девушку и против воли вернула домой.

На прошлой неделе, отец ворвался в комнату к дочери и обезглавил ее, после чего вышел с орудием убийства на улицу и сознался в содеянном.



Жестокое преступление было широко осуждено иранцами в социальных сетях. Активисты требовали как можно быстрее наказать убийцу. В среду на заседании правительства президент Ирана Хасан Рухани выразил сожаление по поводу трагической кончины девушки и призвал ужесточить законы о насилии в отношении женщин.




