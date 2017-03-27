Rambler's Top100









Массовые беспорядки в Париже 28.03 13:02   MIGnews.com

Массовые беспорядки в Париже

Беспорядки из-за убийства полицейскими 50-летнего мужчины начались в Париже, пишет газета Le Parisien.







Сообщается, что Ли Шайо, китаец по национальности, был убит 26 марта в 19-м округе Парижа. Двое полицейских, проверяя сообщение о бытовой ссоре, выбили дверь одной из квартир. В этот момент на них набросился мужчина с ножницами в руках. Одного полицейского Шайо ранил, а другой его застрелил.

На улицы вышли около 150 человек. Они собрались у здания у здания комиссариата, чтобы почтить память погибшего, и устроили беспорядки. Демонстранты разбили стекло у патрульного автомобиля и попытались его поджечь.




Правоохранители начали разгонять толпу, в результате трое из них пострадали. Трое участников беспорядков были задержаны
