Видео: греки встретили беженцев слезоточивым газом | Фото:28.02 23:20   MIGnews.com

Видео: греки встретили беженцев слезоточивым газом

В пятницу, 28 февраля, полиция применила слезоточивый газ в Греции для сдерживания толпы сирийских беженцев, которые пытались попасть на территорию государства со стороны Турции.

Об этом сообщает интернет-портал Еkathimerini.

Наплыв беженцев резко вырос после того, как Анкара дала "зеленый коридор" сирийцам, позволив им беспрепятственно добираться до границ с европейскими странами. Около 400 человек скопились на сухопутной границе в Кастани.

По данным издания, еще одна большая группа беженцев пыталась пересечь реку Эврос. В результате полиция усилила в этом районе патрулирование, а вдоль берегов была проложена колючая проволока. Береговая охрана также усилила патрулирование в портовом городе Александруполис.





"Значительное число мигрантов и беженцев скопилось в виде больших групп на греко-турецкой сухопутной границе, и они пытались незаконно проникнуть в страну. Я хочу дать ясно понять: мы не допустим незаконного въезда в Грецию. Мы усиливаем безопасность на наших границах", – написал в Twitter премьер-министр Греции Кириакос Мицотакис.












