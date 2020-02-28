28.02 23:20 MIGnews.com

Видео: греки встретили беженцев слезоточивым газом

#Turkey flings open the doors to Europe for its 3.6 MILLION #Syrian refugees: Hours after Ankara vowed to stop blocking migrants from reaching the continent, #Greece is forced to teargas huge crowds on their #borders. pic.twitter.com/2KuxjZmXw6 — Tayyab Mehar ✪‏ (@tayyabmehar27) February 28, 2020

Happening now in Kastanies #Evros where hundreds of migrants and refugees are trapped between Greece and Turkey, after Ankara stopped border controls and allowed -if not actively pushed- them there to pressure Europe. Greek police deter any crossing attempt with tear gas pic.twitter.com/M78yuSBNqQ — Giorgos Christides (@g_christides) February 28, 2020

Significant numbers of migrants and refugees have gathered in large groups at the Greek-Turkish land border and have attempted to enter the country illegally. I want to be clear: no illegal entries into Greece will be tolerated. We are increasing our border security. — Prime Minister GR (@PrimeministerGR) February 28, 2020

Footage shows groups of Syrian refugees and other migrants heading towards Greece, after Turkey reportedly "opened its borders" with Europe.



To read more, click here: https://t.co/y7yKXgE2aR pic.twitter.com/i1ZLo678tc — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 28, 2020

WATCH LIVE: Syrian Migrants UNLEASHED Headed Towards As To Europe from Turkey-Greece Border https://t.co/2CRp9JJp2W — Politicalite UK (@politicalite) February 28, 2020

Irregular migrants are on their way to #Europe



After the #SyrianRegime's #attack in #Idlib which martyred 33 #TurkishSoldiers, Turkish officials announced they would no longer try to stop #irregularmigrants from reaching Europe pic.twitter.com/fl5CMEJQ0o — ANADOLU AGENCY (ENG) (@anadoluagency) February 28, 2020

