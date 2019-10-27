28.10 06:00 MIGnews.com

Лесные пожары в Калифорнии: власти пошли на крайние меры

Watch the terrifying moment this family was forced to evacuate as the Tick Fire approached their house in Santa Clarita, California pic.twitter.com/QxvvM0bH7t — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 27, 2019

JUST IN: California Gov. Gavin Newsom declares statewide emergency due to fires: "Governor Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency due to the effects of unprecedented high-wind events which have resulted in fires and evacuations across the state." https://t.co/1NKWh5U8yg pic.twitter.com/fFC9i6ufkL — ABC News (@ABC) October 27, 2019

Scenes from the front lines of the Kincade fire in California. pic.twitter.com/rSpPQYCNYy — James O'Donnell (@JamesWeathercom) October 27, 2019

The fast-growing Tick Fire in Santa Clarita, California is leaving a wake of destruction in its path — including this woman’s home and animal refuge. pic.twitter.com/p3l2ORDqY7 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 27, 2019

The Kincade fire began Wednesday night in Northern California and has charred more than 30,000 acres. pic.twitter.com/wU9YwIZ8zS — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 27, 2019

Масштабные лесные пожары охватили большую часть американского штата Калифорния, в связи с чем на всей территории ввели режим чрезвычайной ситуации.Соответствующее заявление в воскресенье, 27 октября, сделал губернатор штата Гэвин Ньюсом, о чем говорится в его пресс-службе.В ведомстве уточнили, что сильные ветра стали причиной распространения пожара по всей территории, из-за чего власти были вынуждены провести глобальную эвакуацию населения."Мы задействуем все доступные средства и координируем действия с рядом агентств, продолжая предпринимать усилия по борьбе с этими пожарами", – сказал Ньюсом.По его словам, жителям Калифорнии, получившим уведомление об эвакуации, следует прислушаться к призыву властей и немедленно покинуть свои дома, чтобы избежать жертв. Предписание было направлено 200 тыс. человек из районов, находящихся в опасной зоне.