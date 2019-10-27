Rambler's Top100






Лесные пожары в Калифорнии: власти пошли на крайние меры

Масштабные лесные пожары охватили большую часть американского штата Калифорния, в связи с чем на всей территории ввели режим чрезвычайной ситуации.

Соответствующее заявление в воскресенье, 27 октября, сделал губернатор штата Гэвин Ньюсом, о чем говорится в его пресс-службе.

В ведомстве уточнили, что сильные ветра стали причиной распространения пожара по всей территории, из-за чего власти были вынуждены провести глобальную эвакуацию населения.

"Мы задействуем все доступные средства и координируем действия с рядом агентств, продолжая предпринимать усилия по борьбе с этими пожарами", – сказал Ньюсом.



По его словам, жителям Калифорнии, получившим уведомление об эвакуации, следует прислушаться к призыву властей и немедленно покинуть свои дома, чтобы избежать жертв. Предписание было направлено 200 тыс. человек из районов, находящихся в опасной зоне.










