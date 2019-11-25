27.11 07:00 MIGnews.com

Албания в руинах: число жертв землетрясения возросло

Toll rises in Albania earthquake to at least a dozen people killed. Hundreds of others are injured and several people are reported missing. https://t.co/ohaSMMzxvx pic.twitter.com/ZEMAPI5lkG — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) November 26, 2019

The most powerful earthquake to hit Albania in decades rocked capital Tirana and the surrounding region, causing several buildings to collapse and burying residents in the rubble. More here: https://t.co/jXsANHBNY8 pic.twitter.com/pPtG4N8ivb — Reuters (@Reuters) November 26, 2019

At least 16 people are confirmed dead after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Albania was followed by 100+ aftershocks, say officials.



-More than 600 people are reported injured

-Rescuers searching rubble for survivors

-At least 3 apartment buildings collapsed as people slept pic.twitter.com/oto1BEcB7L — AJ+ (@ajplus) November 26, 2019

Trigger Warning: Small boy stuck in #earthquake rubbles in Albania. At least 8 killed and over 350 injured so far. Many people still trapped under the collapsed buildings 💔😢#PrayForAlbania 🙏 pic.twitter.com/gjDvxuvUp9 — Team Albanians (@TeamAlbanians) November 26, 2019

