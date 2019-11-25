Rambler's Top100






Опросы




Nakonu.com











Мощное землетрясение в Албании: число жертв возросло | Фото:27.11 07:00   MIGnews.com

Албания в руинах: число жертв землетрясения возросло

Число жертв мощного землетрясения в Албании возросло до 21, количество раненых увеличилось до 650.

Об этом сообщает The New York Times.

Сообщается, что спасатели нашли под завалами дома в селе Тумане близ города Дуррес тела матери и сына, которые во время землетрясения спрятались под столом. Тела двух мужчин были найдены под руинами отеля в городе Дуррес.



Спасатели разбирали завалы в Дуррес и Тумане, которые больше всего пострадали от стихийного бедствия. По данным правительства, к вечеру из завалов были вытащены 45, из которых 30 были госпитализированы.



Напомним, мощное землетрясение всколыхнуло Албанию утром, 26 ноября. Подземные толчки ощущалось в Косово и Греции.






Поделиться
Все по теме
Комментарии
Все за 24 часа
Лента новостей
07:40
ВВС заземлили вертолеты после огненного ЧП на юге Израиля
07:10
Найдена неожиданная польза плохих снов
06:58
ЦАХАЛ нанес удары по подземной инфраструктуре ХАМАСа
06:43
Сирены ракетной тревоги в Ашкелоне
06:30
Прошедший день: Дайджест новостей, которые нельзя пропустить
05:55
ДТП с туристами в Доминикане: десятки пострадавших  
04:41
Netflix спас старейший кинотеатр Нью-Йорка от закрытия
03:36
Скончался басист легендарной рок-группы The Doors
02:33
Британцы выбрали худшие наряды среди звезд
01:08
У преступника украли деньги прямо во время ограбления
00:07
Ночные кошмары готовят человека к реальной угрозе - ученые
23:25
Бизнесмен из Ливана отдал за вещи Гитлера €600 тыс.
22:40
Сторонники Нетаниягу обвинили Ницана в коррупции
22:05
Uber не продлили лицензию на перевозки в Лондоне
Новости партнеров
Загрузка...


Знакомства
Мы на Facebook



Рейтинг@Mail.ru   Rambler's Top100   bigmir)net TOP 100  
система Orphus