Бразилия ушла под воду из-за ливней: три десятка погибших

Heavy Rain Causes Flooding, Landslides in Brazil; 30 Killed https://t.co/xSETbOKkkS pic.twitter.com/0RtGfMemQy— NewsRantz.Com - Information At Your Finger Tips (@newsrantz) January 26, 2020
Firefighters begin a rescue effort after torrential rain caused flooding and landslides that claimed the lives of six people in the state of Espirito Santo in southeastern Brazil, Saturday, January 18. (AFP) pic.twitter.com/nJdbAksl5v— VOA DEEWA (@voadeewa) January 18, 2020
📹 | 30 people died in #Brazil's Minas Gerais due to floods caused by heavy rain— EHA News (@eha_news) January 25, 2020
▪️The search for six missing people continuespic.twitter.com/qPiRLA2RHx