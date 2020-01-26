Rambler's Top100








Бразилия ушла под воду из-за ливней: три десятка погибших | Фото:26.01 10:02

Бразилия ушла под воду из-за ливней: три десятка погибших

В Бразилии по меньшей мере 30 человек погибли из-за обрушившихся на страну ливней, наводнений и оползней.

17 человек были объявлены пропавшими без вести, 2600 – были эвакуированы из домов в штате Минас-Жерайс, передает Sky news.

Из-за выпавшего количества осадков людям буквально приходится плавать по улицам. Губернатор Минас-Жерайс Ромеу Зема пролетит над пострадавшими районами, чтобы оценить ущерб.

В настоящее время на месте стихийного бедствия работают спасатели, которые продолжают разбор завалов. Также ведутся поиски пропавших. В соседнем Эспириту-Санту в результате затяжных ливней, которые шли на протяжении недели, на улице оказались более трех тысяч человек, девять – погибли.

По словам синоптиков, погода в ближайшие дни не улучшится. Граждан предупредили о повышенной опасности новых оползней.





