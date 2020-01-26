Rambler's Top100








Опросы




Nakonu.com











В Ираке бушуют кровавые протесты: погибшие и сотни раненых | Фото:26.01 23:44   MIGnews.com

В Ираке бушуют кровавые протесты: погибшие и сотни раненых

В Ираке в течение последних трех дней погибло 12 человек, еще 230 получили ранения в результате столкновений между протестующими и полицией.

Такими данными 26 января поделилась Независимая комиссия Ирака по правам человека, передает CNN.

Девять человек были убиты в Багдаде, трое — в городе Насирия на юге страны. По данным Amnesty International, всего в ходе антиправительственных демонстраций, которые стартовали в октябре, было убито свыше 600 человек.

Специальный представитель ООН по Ираку Жанин Хенис-Пласхарт осудила эскалацию насилия в Ираке.

"Неподотчетность и нерешительность не стоят надежд иракцев, которые смело произносятся уже четыре месяца. Пока будет расти количество погибших и раненых, принятые меры будут оставаться если не воплощенными до конца, то недееспособными. Людей следует уважать и защищать, а не подавлять насилием", — сказала она.



В субботу иракские силы безопасности использовали боевые патроны и слезоточивый газ для разгона сотен демонстрантов на площади аль-Халани в Багдаде. По словам активистов, протестующие в столице Ирака и Басре были разогнаны с применением силы.

26 января протесты активизировались еще в нескольких городах. В Багдаде за день пострадали по меньшей мере 14 человек. В южном городе Нассирия во время столкновений с силовиками пострадали около 17 человек. Также демонстрации прошли в городах Кербала, Наджаф и Дивания.





Поделиться
Все по теме
Комментарии
Все за 24 часа
Лента новостей
22:49
Видео: легендарный баскетболист погиб в авиакатастрофе
22:30
Внезапно скончался протоиерей РПЦ Всеволод Чаплин
21:59
СМИ: Нетаниягу встретится с Трампом, опередив Ганца
21:41
Ким Чен Ын впервые за 6 лет показал тетю после казни ее мужа
21:10
Китай: пара "бросила" детей в аэропорту из-за лихорадки
20:49
Либерман: время публикации плана Трампа вызывает подозрения
20:28
Аббас разразился угрозами из-за "сделки века"
20:07
ЦАХАЛ нанес новый удар по позициям ХАМАСа
19:50
Мандельблитт: Битан будет обвинен во взяточничестве
19:31
В Бен-Гурион боятся проверять прибывших из Китая
19:26
Маас: нельзя допустить бегство евреев из-за антисемитизма
19:08
ЦАХАЛ: из Газы запустили ракету по югу Израиля
18:58
Вспышка коронавируса: в Китае ввели важный запрет
18:37
Протесты харедим в Иерусалиме: ранен полицейский  
Новости партнеров
Загрузка...


Знакомства
Мы на Facebook



Рейтинг@Mail.ru   Rambler's Top100   bigmir)net TOP 100  
система Orphus