В Ираке бушуют кровавые протесты: погибшие и сотни раненых

#Iraq 🇮🇶: after more than 100 days of protests Tahrir Square continues to be packed with thousands of Iraqis, fighting for change pic.twitter.com/XiDXZcXii4 — Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) January 26, 2020

Unaccountability and indecisiveness are unworthy of Iraqi hopes, courageously expressed for four months now. While death and injury tolls continue to rise, steps taken so far will remain hollow if not completed. The people must be served and protected, not violently oppressed. — Jeanine Hennis (@JeanineHennis) January 25, 2020

Huge numbers of protestors have flocked to protests sites in Baghdad and the southern cities today - the revolution continues: https://t.co/Z5ORj5m1Jl — Collective Action For Iraq (CAFI) / كافي (@CAFIraq) January 26, 2020

IRAQ: Large protests against the Iraqi government continue in Baghdad today. Thousands of people are in the streets. pic.twitter.com/01BQFYEi7c — Conflict News (@Conflicts) January 26, 2020

