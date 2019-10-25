Rambler's Top100






Протесты в Ливане: сторонники Хизбаллы избили демонстрантов | Фото:25.10 20:57   MIGnews.com

Протесты в Ливане: сторонники Хизбаллы избили демонстрантов

В пятницу, 25 октября, сторонники "Хизбаллы" избили участников антиправительственных протестов в Бейруте (Ливан).

По данным The Times of Israel, они пришли на демонстрацию с дубинками.

Столкновения начались к полудню. Сторонники "Хизбаллы" избивали демонстрантов, пока не вмешалась полиция. Инцидент произошел незадолго до того, как лидер шиитской организации Хасан Насралла должен был выступить.

В результате, по меньшей мере двое протестующих получили травмы. Позже Насралла призвал своих сторонников покинуть антиправительственные протесты, чтобы избежать трений. По его словам, демонстрации в Ливане больше не являются стихийными, а стали политизированными.


Более того, по словам лидера "Хизбаллы", он обеспокоен тем, что страна вернется к гражданской войне, которая длилась 15 лет и закончилась в 1990 году.

Антиправительственные протесты в Ливане вспыхнули 17 октября после того, как в стране перестали работать госучреждения. Военные для разгона демонстрантов применяли резиновые пули.

Люди вышли на протесты из-за решения кабмина Ливана ввести дополнительный налог на использование приложений типа WhatsApp и на табачную продукцию.




