Протесты в Ираке вспыхнули с новой силой: 8 жертв | Фото:25.10 19:58   MIGnews.com

Протесты в Ираке вспыхнули с новой силой: 8 жертв

В пятницу, 25 октября, в ходе массовых антиправительственных протестов в Багдаде (Ирак) погибли в общей сложности восемь демонстрантов.

По данным The Times of Israel, впервые появились сообщения о применении боевых патронов.

Уточняется, что митинги стартовали рано утром: сотни людей собрались на легендарной площади Тахрир, куда демонстранты начали стягиваться еще с вечера. В пятницу митингующие собрались под правительственными учреждениями и посольствами, но силы безопасности применили средства разгона.



"Два демонстранта погибли. По предварительной информации, в их голову или лицо попали баллоны со слезоточивым газом", – рассказал член Комиссии по правам человека Ирака Али Баяти.

По его словам, еще около 100 человек были ранены. Тем временем, в южном городе Эн-Насирия (административный центр провинции Ди-Кар в 350 км южнее Багдада) еще пять человек были застрелены и 18 получили ранения. Восьмой протестующий умер от ожогов, полученных во время нескольких офисов политических партий.










