25.10 19:58 MIGnews.com

Протесты в Ираке вспыхнули с новой силой: 8 жертв

Less than 6 hours ago Iraq's PM promised no excessive force would be used. Keep in mind these are unarmed protesters only shielding themselves with Iraqi flags. pic.twitter.com/BMMCMh2tyU — Rasha Al Aqeedi (@RashaAlAqeedi) October 25, 2019

From top of the Turkish Restaurant in #Baghdad. This building has been the headquarter for governmental officials to watch, give orders to attack the peaceful protesters and shoot them for 10 years. But as you see now it's occupied by the protesters #insm_iq#iraq pic.twitter.com/sKSbyfWXdr — Hamzoz 🇺🇸🇮🇶 حمزوز (@Hamzoz) October 25, 2019

#IraqProtests: “We want a new Iraq, a country we believe in, we want reassurance, democracy, and freedom.”



🚨Live blog: https://t.co/kxw1ZDoSPL pic.twitter.com/UDXLmWtWLH — Rudaw English (@RudawEnglish) October 25, 2019

Excessive tear gas was used in #Baghdad and tens of protesters are taken to hospitals near by #Iraq pic.twitter.com/7vseZ0ohsf — Steven nabil (@thestevennabil) October 25, 2019

Поделиться

Все по теме

Комментарии



