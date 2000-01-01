Rambler's Top100





США нарушили все дипконвеции проникновением в Сиэтле 25.04 21:35   MIGnews.com

США нарушили все дипконвеции проникновением в Сиэтле

Российское посольство в США опубликовало на своей странице в Twitter видеозаписи, на которых видно, как неизвестные люди предпринимают попытки попасть на территорию закрытого по решению Вашингтона генконсульства в Сиэтле.

События развернулись на следующий день после того, как российские дипломаты покинули резиденцию генконсула, закрыв ее.



На втором видео видно, как эти же люди уже проникли на территорию российской дипсобственности и пытаются открыть входную дверь в здание.


Заведующий консульским отделом посольства России в Вашингтоне Николай Пукалов сообщил, что российские дипломаты наблюдают за действиями властей США в Сиэтле. Попытку попасть на территорию закрытой резиденции генконсула в Сиэтле он назвал недружественным шагом.




