США нарушили все дипконвеции проникновением в Сиэтле

US special services are trying to enter Russian diplomatic property in Seattle pic.twitter.com/sRGCSDOZGD — Russia in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) 25 апреля 2018 г.

US special services are trying to enter Russian diplomatic property in Seattle pic.twitter.com/nVlCaL3lTL — Russia in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) 25 апреля 2018 г.

Meanwhile, US security service employee is still trying to enter Russian diplomatic property in Seattle pic.twitter.com/opLHQUJzzT — Russia in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) 25 апреля 2018 г.

US special services have just again entered @GK_Seattle pic.twitter.com/eXZXkfoEtP — Russia in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) 25 апреля 2018 г.

Российское посольство в США опубликовало на своей странице в Twitter видеозаписи, на которых видно, как неизвестные люди предпринимают попытки попасть на территорию закрытого по решению Вашингтона генконсульства в Сиэтле.События развернулись на следующий день после того, как российские дипломаты покинули резиденцию генконсула, закрыв ее.На втором видео видно, как эти же люди уже проникли на территорию российской дипсобственности и пытаются открыть входную дверь в здание.Заведующий консульским отделом посольства России в Вашингтоне Николай Пукалов сообщил, что российские дипломаты наблюдают за действиями властей США в Сиэтле. Попытку попасть на территорию закрытой резиденции генконсула в Сиэтле он назвал недружественным шагом.