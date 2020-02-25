Rambler's Top100










На пороге большой войны: в Идлибе началась `мясорубка` | Фото:26.02 06:30   MIGnews.com

На пороге большой войны: в Идлибе началась "мясорубка"

В пятницу, 25 февраля, произошли кровавые бои в сирийской провинции Идлиб между турецкими военными и армией президента Сирии Башара Асада.

В соцсетях сообщают, что из-за ракетных ударов, совершенных силами режима диктатора, погибли минимум шестеро мирных жителей и многие были ранены в жилых районах Идлиба.


Также по сообщениям местных СМИ, проасадовские военные захватили Кафр-Набаль на северо-западе страны. Это был один из первых городов, который восстал против режима.

По данным Сирийского центра мониторинга за соблюдением прав человека, при поддержке российской авиации проасадовские силы пошли в наступление на последний "крупный бастион", удерживаемый на северо-западе страны.

В результате город и еще 18 близлежащих населенных пунктов были захвачены за последние 48 часов. По данным SANA, армия сирийского диктатора вместе с россиянами провела зачистку и сбила турецкий беспилотник Anka-S в районе н. п. Дадих.

Тем временем по данным Al Jazeera, боевики при поддержке турецких военных отбили у сил Асада Найраб в Идлибе. Этот город называют воротами к стратегическому городу Саракеб, который находится близко к перекрестку двух важнейших автомагистралей – М4 и М5.

По данным SOHR, в столкновениях погибли десятки человек с обеих противоборствующих сторон.

Отметим, что наступление сил диктатора Асада в провинции Идлиб происходит с лета прошлого года. В этом месяце сирийские и турецкие войска обменялись ударами в Идлибе. Армия Эрдогана потеряла нескольких военных, в связи с чем президент Турции пригрозил сбивать самолеты, если продолжат гибнуть бойцы.

Турецкие военные начали военную операцию в Идлибе 20 февраля. А на следующий день стало известно, что Анкара просит у Вашингтона развернуть две батареи противоракетной системы Patriot на своей южной границе, чтобы противостоять наступлению сирийских войск.




