At least 6 civilians were killed and many wounded due to Assad regime targeting the residential neighborhoods of Idlib city with high explosive missiles. #SaveIdlib #Syria pic.twitter.com/xURWIPMfrH— Jennifer (@JennRollins1002) February 25, 2020
Сирийская армия сбила беспилотник Anka-S, принадлежащий турецким ВВс, используя БУК М-2 в #Idlib pic.twitter.com/ci1oADBUK7— ВВМУПП- суперклуб (@vvmup) February 25, 2020
Один из сегодняшних авиаударов по бармалеям в #Idlib. pic.twitter.com/U4z4ETRoXq— ВВМУПП- суперклуб (@vvmup) February 25, 2020
"Infidels came here from the ends of the earth, but we are here by virtue of our history that calls us back, before everyone. Our nation has awaken and won't return as it once was. We are in an era of ascension, hearts are reassured, Allah is with us!"— Ottoman Records (@ottomanrecord) February 25, 2020
- Turkish officer in Idlib pic.twitter.com/6G9NYxRX63
The crimes against humanity continue. One million civilians in the city of #Idlib face a systemic campaign of genocide. Scenes from #WhiteHelmets search and rescue operations after regime airstrikes on the City this morning. pic.twitter.com/G53q0ljGsa— The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 25, 2020