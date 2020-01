Названо настоящее число инфицированных коронавирусом

25.01 11:34 MIGnews.com

New Study: “We estimate that only 5.1% (95%CI, 4.8-5.5) of infections in Wuhan are identified, and by 21 January a total of 11,341 people (prediction interval, 9,217-14,245) had been infected in Wuhan since the start of the year.” — Imputes an R_0 of 3.8 https://t.co/PoaZunizE4