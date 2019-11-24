Rambler's Top100






В Конго самолет врезался в жилые дома: есть погибшие | Фото:24.11 16:03   MIGnews.com

В Конго самолет врезался в жилые дома: есть погибшие

В воскресенье, 24 ноября, самолет с 17 пассажирами на борту врезался в жилые дома в городе Гома на востоке Демократической Республики Конго.

По данным издания ВВС, по меньшей мере 24 человека погибли, однако местные власти точное число пока не озвучивают. Количество раненых также неизвестно.

На борту самолета находились 17 пассажиров и два члена экипажа. Уточняется, что лайнер с двумя турбовинтовыми двигателями Dornier-228, принадлежащий частному перевозчику Busy Bee, потерпел крушение примерно через минуту после взлета.

Причина крушения до сих пор неясна, однако некоторые источники сообщают, что произошел отказ двигателя.




