Неонацисты напали на еврейский общинный центр в Будапеште

24.10 19:00 MIGnews.com

Neo-Nazis march on the streets of Budapest on the national holiday, chanting “we don’t want such a union, neither red nor blue”, “fight with us”, “let the flame burn”.



Previously, they harrassed Aurora, a Jewish-linked community center.



Pics: MTI



Video:https://t.co/vHZGrJ0waz pic.twitter.com/vqTBV5Ak0w