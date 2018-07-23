24.07 08:11 MIGnews.com

Гигантский лесной пожар в районе Афин, 24 погибших

Europe on fire! Greece - July 23, 2018

Huge forest fire near Athens....... National Road Athens to Patras right now. #WeDontHaveTime



Video by Giannis Labropoulos pic.twitter.com/URUlTUk6Eo — We Don't Have Time🌍 (@WeDontHaveTime0) July 23, 2018

At least 20 people have been killed and multiple homes have been destroyed, as deadly wild fires rage near Athens. #9News pic.twitter.com/LcgROPxsLG — Nine News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) July 24, 2018

#Greece 🔥 Fires exacerbated by strong winds around Athens still in progress. Official information scarce up to now. Video through local news station @skaigr pic.twitter.com/JH7qB7IZh0 — HELECON (@Spiros209) July 23, 2018

В Греции, близ Афин, бушует страшный лесной пожар. По последним сообщениям, в результате пожара погибли 24 человека, 104 получили ранения и ожоги.Два больших лесных пожара вышли из-под контроля близ греческой столицы. Афины затянуты дымом, жители близлежащих населенных пунктов бегут из зоны бедствия.В 29 километрах от Афин сгорела деревня Мати. По заявлениям властей “Мати больше не существует”.Также сильный пожар бушует в зоне отдыха Рафина, популярной среди пенсионеров и семей с детьми. В Рафина сгорели 100 домов, люди эвакуируются через порт Рафина. Пирсы порта превращены во временный госпиталь, огонь подступает к морю.Стремительному распространению огня способствует сильный ветер, скорость которого достигает 80 км/чШоссе Афины-Коринф перекрыто из-за задымления.От жителей региона Кинета требуют немедленно покинуть дома из-за задымления.