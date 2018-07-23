Rambler's Top100






Гигантский лесной пожар в районе Афин, 24 погибших 24.07 08:11   MIGnews.com

Гигантский лесной пожар в районе Афин, 24 погибших

В Греции, близ Афин, бушует страшный лесной пожар. По последним сообщениям, в результате пожара погибли 24 человека, 104 получили ранения и ожоги.

Два больших лесных пожара вышли из-под контроля близ греческой столицы. Афины затянуты дымом, жители близлежащих населенных пунктов бегут из зоны бедствия.





В 29 километрах от Афин сгорела деревня Мати. По заявлениям властей “Мати больше не существует”.

Также сильный пожар бушует в зоне отдыха Рафина, популярной среди пенсионеров и семей с детьми. В Рафина сгорели 100 домов, люди эвакуируются через порт Рафина. Пирсы порта превращены во временный госпиталь, огонь подступает к морю.

Стремительному распространению огня способствует сильный ветер, скорость которого достигает 80 км/ч

Шоссе Афины-Коринф перекрыто из-за задымления.

От жителей региона Кинета требуют немедленно покинуть дома из-за задымления.






