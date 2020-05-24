24.05 16:55 MIGnews.com

Гонконг: жесткий разгон протеста против скандального закона

glory to hong kong sounds once again, in the face of police adversity pic.twitter.com/nNg2wAeI73 — teelerebane (@teelerebane2) May 24, 2020

#Hongkongprotest kicked off today with chants of “Hong Kong independence, the only way out” pic.twitter.com/zDJDRobLRq — Chermaine Lee (@chermainelee22) May 24, 2020

May 24th, 2020



Hong Kong Protests against the CCP's plan to bypass the #HK legislature and make it illegal to say anything negative about the Chinese government, even online.



Ongoing coverage of today's protests will be tweeted here.



THREAD

👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/52bUcKKJBY — Things China Doesn't Want You To Know (@TruthAbtChina) May 24, 2020

We must stand up and fight back. More than thousands of HKers take back to the street again, including @SunnyCheungky, #JannelleLeung, #TiffanyYuen and I. Time is running out in Hong Kong. We need to try our best to oppose the evil national security law. pic.twitter.com/tZpVGDJkYq — Joshua Wong 黃之鋒 😷 (@joshuawongcf) May 24, 2020

Clearly, the Hong Kong police now are free from legal consequences. https://t.co/dQ2aYUQBfl — Nathan Law 羅冠聰 😷 (@nathanlawkc) May 24, 2020

Police fire tear gas to disperse protesters in Causeway Bay of Hong Kong on Sunday. Protesters in defiance of social distance ban to take to street to denounce Beijing’s plan to impose national security law in the city. #nationalsecuritylaw #hongkong pic.twitter.com/jy5t8UEkLc — EYEPRESS NEWS AGENCY (@eyepressnews) May 24, 2020

