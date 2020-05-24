Rambler's Top100











Гонконг: жесткий разгон протеста против скандального закона | Фото:24.05 16:55   MIGnews.com

Гонконг: жесткий разгон протеста против скандального закона

В Гонконге, 24 мая, состоялся антиправительственный митинг, который был разогнан полицией при помощи слезоточивого газа.

Об этом сообщает информационное агентство Reuters.

Протесты были организованы против нового закона о национальной безопасности города, вызвавшего опасения на финансовых рынках и упреки со стороны иностранных правительств и международных правозащитных групп.



Он предусматривает запрет на "мятеж, сепаратизм и измену" – то есть антиправительственные митинги, призывы к отделению от Китая и прочее. На улицы вышли тысячи демонстрантов в знак протеста.














