24.05 17:08

#SuratFire: Surat Police Commissioner Satish Sharma has confirmed that at least 15 people are dead and the death toll is expected to rise. Fire at Takshshila complex in Sarthana; Actions will be taken against responsible: Police Commissioner. @ahmedabadmirror @CP_SuratCity pic.twitter.com/svreWsCn4Q