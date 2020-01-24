"Оккупант, вон!" В Багдаде вспыхнули протесты из-за США

Thought you might need a goo photo of the today’s protest in Baghdad against the present of American forces in Iraq ! pic.twitter.com/pjInPJWnFy— abo mahdi (@abomahd30057156) January 24, 2020
Protest of the brave men of Iraq demanding America out of their country.Well done Iraq has suffered enough of the filthy americans.#بغداد #ثورة_العشرين_الثانية_2020 #العراق #الا_مليونية #Baghdadprotests #Iraq #IranProtests2020 #america_out_of_iraq pic.twitter.com/KR7muXfytY— Aloush (@Aloush06307415) January 24, 2020
Massive protest in Baghdad rejecting the U.S. military presence in Iraq.— MV English (@MV_Eng) January 24, 2020
In a massive rally, the Iraqi people are demanding an end to the U.S. occupation of their territory. A strong message to the Trump government.#USTroopsOutOfIraq
📹 via @NisrineWish pic.twitter.com/bL0CKBqmAs
#Iraq— IWN (@A7_Mirza) January 24, 2020
More images from million-man protests by Iraqis in #Baghdad
Mark this date, Iraq is moving toward a new future, a future without occupation...#ثورة_العشرين_الثانية_2020 #US pic.twitter.com/h7iHaNHsJ3