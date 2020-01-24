Rambler's Top100








`Оккупант вон!` В Багдаде вспыхнули протесты из-за США | Фото:24.01 16:10   MIGnews.com

"Оккупант, вон!" В Багдаде вспыхнули протесты из-за США

В пятницу, 24 января, в Багдаде вспыхнула очередная волна протестов.

В этот раз тысячи людей вышли на улицу против американского военного присутствия на территории Ирака, передает The New York Times.

Демонстрация была организована по призыву лидера парламентского блока "Саирун" и шиитского проповедника Муктады ас-Садра, который объявил, что будут использованы все средства для того, чтобы Ирак избавился от военных баз и контингента США.

Протестующие скандировали антиамериканские лозунги и призывы к властям: "Оккупант — вон!", "Да — суверенитету!". Среди демонстрантов на улицы вышли члены проиранских военизированных группировок, входящих в "Хашд аш-Шааби". Из-за протестов в Багдаде усилены меры безопасности.

"Участие в этой демонстрации похоже на голосование на референдуме по решению иракского парламента об изгнании американских войск", – сказал шейх Сатар аль-Шиммари.

Демонстрантов свозили в город автобусами. А организаторы выдавали всем, кто присоединился, знаки, флаги и баннеры. Подавляющее большинство участников – мусульмане-шииты.





