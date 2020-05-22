Авиакатастрофа в Пакистане: подсчитано точное число жертв

Exclusive CCTV Footage of today Plane Crash Near Karachi Airport#Breaking #PlaneCrash #Karachi #Pakistan #PIA pic.twitter.com/WXlOzLrGPm— Weather Of Karachi- WOK (@KarachiWok) May 22, 2020
The crew members of the PIA Flight PK8303— WPCION Pakistan & International (@WPCION) May 22, 2020
FAREEED AHMED
AMINA IRFAN
ANAM KHAN
AASMA SHAHZAD
Sadly, all are dead
🚨 FIVE survivors are so far confirmed out of which 3 are “barely holding on” to life. Prayers are needed.#PIA_Plane_Crashed #PIAPlanCrash #PIA #Karachi #Planecrash pic.twitter.com/307UtLk8Hb
List of the passengers who were on board. #PIA #planecrash pic.twitter.com/TS8jUy9I5G— Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) May 22, 2020
Final #PlaneCrash update for today:— Health and Population Welfare Department, Sindh (@SindhHealthDpt) May 23, 2020
Total people on board: 99
Total deaths: 97
Survivors: 02
66 dead bodies were brought to JPMC and 31 were brought to CHK. 19 bodies have been identified so far.
Update #PIA Incident:— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) May 23, 2020
Rescue Op in progress by Army Search & Rescue Team, Army troops, Rangers & social welfare orgs. 97 bodies recovered. 2 passengers survived. 25 affected houses cleared, their residents accommodated at various places with assistance of Civil Administration.