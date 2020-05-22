Rambler's Top100











Опросы

Nakonu.com












Авиакатастрофа в Пакистане: подсчитано точное число жертв | Фото:23.05 11:16   MIGnews.com

Авиакатастрофа в Пакистане: подсчитано точное число жертв

В результате крушения пассажирского самолета Airbus 320-200 авиакомпании Pakistan International Airlines погибли 97 человек в Карачи.

Точное число жертв обнародовало управление здравоохранения и социальной защиты провинции Синд.

Как стало известно, двум пассажирам все же удалось выжить в авиакатастрофе. Тела погибших распределены по двум больницам Карачи, Уточняется, что 19 – уже идентифицированы.



При крушении самолета на жилой квартал погибших среди жителей не обнаружено. Таким образом, все жертвы – члены экипажа и пассажиры.



По данным Центра общественных связей армии Пакистана, при падении авиалайнер повредил 25 домов.








Поделиться
Все по теме
Комментарии
Все за 24 часа
Лента новостей
12:19
Тель-Авив: средь бела дня ранен мужчина
11:58
США пополнили "черный список" китайскими компаниями
11:37
Видео: протестующие в Ираке сорвали проиранские плакаты
10:55
Израильский стартап придумал новый подход к лечению рака
10:34
Зариф: Вашингтон – соучастник злодеяний Израиля
10:13
В Хадере найден труп мужчины со следами насилия
09:52
COVID-19: в мире побит суточный рекорд
09:31
Айзенкот отрицает, что встречался с Лапидом
09:10
ВОЗ назвала новый эпицентр пандемии
08:49
Компания по аренде авто Hertz обанкротилась
08:07
Насралла следом за Хаменеи призвал уничтожить Израиль
07:46
Собравшийся в политику Айзенкот встретился с Лапидом
07:11
Пандемия: ВОЗ потерпела неудачу в сборе средств
06:40
Договор об открытом небе: в НАТО озвучили условия для России
Новости партнеров
Загрузка...


Знакомства
Мы на Facebook



Рейтинг@Mail.ru   Rambler's Top100   bigmir)net TOP 100  