Авиакатастрофа в Пакистане: подсчитано точное число жертв

The crew members of the PIA Flight PK8303

FAREEED AHMED

AMINA IRFAN

ANAM KHAN

AASMA SHAHZAD

Sadly, all are dead

🚨 FIVE survivors are so far confirmed out of which 3 are “barely holding on” to life. Prayers are needed.#PIA_Plane_Crashed #PIAPlanCrash #PIA #Karachi #Planecrash pic.twitter.com/307UtLk8Hb — WPCION Pakistan & International (@WPCION) May 22, 2020

Final #PlaneCrash update for today:

Total people on board: 99

Total deaths: 97

Survivors: 02



66 dead bodies were brought to JPMC and 31 were brought to CHK. 19 bodies have been identified so far. — Health and Population Welfare Department, Sindh (@SindhHealthDpt) May 23, 2020

Update #PIA Incident:

Rescue Op in progress by Army Search & Rescue Team, Army troops, Rangers & social welfare orgs. 97 bodies recovered. 2 passengers survived. 25 affected houses cleared, their residents accommodated at various places with assistance of Civil Administration. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) May 23, 2020

В результате крушения пассажирского самолета Airbus 320-200 авиакомпании Pakistan International Airlines погибли 97 человек в Карачи.Точное число жертв обнародовало управление здравоохранения и социальной защиты провинции Синд.Как стало известно, двум пассажирам все же удалось выжить в авиакатастрофе. Тела погибших распределены по двум больницам Карачи, Уточняется, что 19 – уже идентифицированы.При крушении самолета на жилой квартал погибших среди жителей не обнаружено. Таким образом, все жертвы – члены экипажа и пассажиры.По данным Центра общественных связей армии Пакистана, при падении авиалайнер повредил 25 домов.