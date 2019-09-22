Протесты в Гонконге переросли в насилие: видео

23.09 04:15 MIGnews.com

And in true Hong Kong Police Force style, hordes of police raptors suddenly arrived, started a huge wild goose chase down Nathan Road, & then decided to start 2 massive fistfights between them & mostly bystanders. Desperately useless & so unprofessional. #反送中 #HongKongProtests pic.twitter.com/Iwvu9SKUAF