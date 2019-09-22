Rambler's Top100






Опросы




Nakonu.com











Протесты в Гонконге переросли в насилие: видео | Фото:23.09 04:15   MIGnews.com

Протесты в Гонконге переросли в насилие: видео

В воскресенье, 22 сентября, очередные протесты в Гонконге вновь переросли в насилие.

Как сообщает Sky News, демонстранты растоптали китайский флаг, устроили разгромили кассы и камеры на железнодорожном вокзале и подожгли улицу, в результате чего полиция применила слезоточивый газ.

Многие из протестующих использовали зонтики, чтобы закрыть лицо от силовиков. Также был избит подозреваемый в отстаивании пропекинской позиции мужчина, который первым начал нападать на протестующих.

Сотни протестующих собрались в округе Сатхинь, призывая к бойкоту предприятий, управляемых Китаем. Они скандировали: "Борьба за свободу" и "Освободите Гонконг".








Поделиться
Все по теме
Комментарии
Все за 24 часа
Лента новостей
03:12
Ученые доказали существование жизни после смерти
02:11
Террористы напали на военную базу в Сомали
01:03
Трагедия в Китае: под колесами грузовика погибли 10 человек
00:01
Власти Китая начали уничтожать мечети и минареты
23:34
В Австралии откроют уникальный отель
23:01
Иран представит ООН свой "мирный план": заявление Рухани
22:32
Акции на бирже Египта рухнули на фоне протестов
22:15
Шиитский священник: Израиль будет уничтожен за полдня
21:57
Столкновения в Египте: очевидцы рассказали подробности
21:35
Иранские активисты обещают противостоять Рухани
21:25
Появились новые данные о Заворотнюк: отрезана от мира
21:12
Протесты в Египте: журналистам сделали предупреждение
20:56
СМИ: "Кахоль Лаван" хочет пропустить Нетаниягу вперед
20:29
Виторган отреагировал на грязные танцы Собчак на свадьбе
Новости партнеров
Загрузка...


Знакомства
Мы на Facebook



Рейтинг@Mail.ru   Rambler's Top100   bigmir)net TOP 100  
система Orphus