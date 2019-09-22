Rambler's Top100






ДТП с автобусом в Пакистане: 26 жертв | Фото:22.09 19:53   MIGnews.com

ДТП с автобусом в Пакистане: 26 жертв

На севере Пакистана, в регионе Гилгит, разбился пассажирский автобус, в результате чего погибли не менее 26 человек, еще 12 – получили ранения.

Как сообщает газета Dawn, серьезное ДТП произошло 22 сентября.


Уточняется, что автобус, принадлежащий частной компании, направлялся из округа Скарду в город Равалпинди. Водитель не справился с управлением, в результате чего транспорт врезался в каменистый холм.



Среди жертв аварии есть женщины и дети. Пострадавшие отправлены в госпиталь города Чилас. На место происшествия были направлены спасательные службы и полицейские отряды, а у правительства Великобритании был запрошен вертолет для перевозки тел.





