21.12 07:10   MIGnews.com

Ожесточенные бои в Сирии: авиаудары засняли на видео

Силы Башара Асада отразили две атаки террористов "Хайат Тахрир аш-Шам", "Ансар ат-Таухид" и "Хуррас ад-Дин" в Идлибе.

Об этом 20 декабря сообщил руководитель российского Центра по примирению враждующих сторон в Сирии генерал-майор Юрий Боренков.

По его словам, в пятницу ночью 300 боевиков на бронетехнике попытались прорваться в направлении населенного пункта Синджар, однако были остановлены артиллерийским огнем и ударами авиации.

Позже столкновения произошли на участке Суккаят-Зарзур в направлении населенного пункта Абу-Дали. По словам Боренкова, в результате погибло 17 сирийских военных, еще 42 человека получили ранения. Потери боевиков составили до 200 человек.

Тем временем Анадолу сообщает, что трое мирных жителей погибли в результате авиаударов, нанесенных силами Асада и Россией, в провинции Идлиба. Наблюдатели рассказали, что один гражданский стал жертвой атаки на деревню Дейр-Шарки, еще двое – в Маарат-ан-Нуман.

На фоне "тревожной ситуации" в Идлибе помощник генсека ООН по гуманитарным вопросам Урсула Мюллер заявила в пятницу, что обстановка для гражданских лиц стала еще хуже, чем в начале года.

"Сегодня вопрос заключается в том, что вы будете делать, чтобы защитить мирных жителей в Идлибе, где предсказуемая гуманитарная катастрофа разворачивается прямо на наших глазах", –сказала она на заседании Совбеза ООН.



Из-за бесконечных столкновений в общей сложности свыше 1300 мирных жителей были убиты в зоне деэскалации Идлиба, несмотря на сделку, достигнутую Анкарой и Москвой в сентябре 2018 года.


