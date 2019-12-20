21.12 07:10 MIGnews.com

Ожесточенные бои в Сирии: авиаудары засняли на видео

The last call before the disaster ... Save millions of civilians from a real Holocaust by regime and Russian bombing upon Idlib countryside. If Idlib falls down, there will be no more revolution.#Idlib_Under_Fire pic.twitter.com/67WmTVXZyP — احمد الأدلبي (@Syriaaaaidlb) December 20, 2019

Air strikes carried out by Russian and regime forces kill at least four people in Syria’s Idlib province pic.twitter.com/HhUJ2Wr5H3 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) December 20, 2019

Thousands are fleeing their homes as Russian and Assad regime jets pummel Idlib. TRT World's Yasin Eken reports from Maarat al Numan in Syria pic.twitter.com/62iZRV44K7 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) December 20, 2019

See the weapons that the Russians are using in Saraqeb city(Syria,Idlib) pic.twitter.com/8D9MFbzKmZ — Mahmoud (@mahmod331981) December 20, 2019

Intense aerial and ground bombardment on the towns and villages in the southern countryside of #Idlib continues. pic.twitter.com/MobtG6UKVv — Insight (@Insight_Media1) December 20, 2019

