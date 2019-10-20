Rambler's Top100






Протесты в Гонконге: разгон попал на видео

Десятки тысяч гонконгцев 19 октября вновь вышли на антиправительственный протест, устроив погромы на нескольких станциях метро.

Полиция в очередной раз применила слезоточивый газ и водометы с голубой краской.

Демонстранты попытались провести несанкционированную акцию протеста на улицах специального административного района.

В ходе акции протестующие соорудили на улицах баррикады. От действий митингующих пострадали также филиалы китайских банков и магазины.












