Протесты в Гонконге: разгон попал на видео

Protesters throw objects at police vehicles on Nathan Road in Mong Kok, as the vehicles try to leave



Video: SCMP/Phila Siu pic.twitter.com/8Om8GfnreS — SCMP Hong Kong (@SCMPHongKong) October 20, 2019

Protests around the world: violent clashes hit Chile, Hong Kong, Lebanon and Barcelona pic.twitter.com/tGDhh5cOsN — The National (@TheNationalUAE) October 20, 2019

An illegal anti-government march in Hong Kong descends into chaos as thousands of protesters and police exchange tear gas and petrol bombs https://t.co/jsU4F73LKz pic.twitter.com/9HushRzD9F — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) October 20, 2019

Protesters hurl petrol bombs at police station as #HongKong descends into chaos



MORE: https://t.co/skJG3Cv8TV pic.twitter.com/C50OZ0U1my — RT (@RT_com) October 20, 2019

#Mosque and unarmed citizens (assumed to be #Muslims) ATTACKED by Hong Kong Police.



See thread for aerial view pic.twitter.com/Ce7Nmc0od0 — Arslan Hidayat (@arslan_hidayat) October 20, 2019

Десятки тысяч гонконгцев 19 октября вновь вышли на антиправительственный протест, устроив погромы на нескольких станциях метро.Полиция в очередной раз применила слезоточивый газ и водометы с голубой краской.Демонстранты попытались провести несанкционированную акцию протеста на улицах специального административного района.В ходе акции протестующие соорудили на улицах баррикады. От действий митингующих пострадали также филиалы китайских банков и магазины.