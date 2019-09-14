В Иране вспыхнул нефтеперерабатывающий завод

20.10 17:16 MIGnews.com

#BREAKING : It is now confirmed that a Cyber attack resulted fire in #Abadan 's Oil Refinery in Southwest of #Iran . Probably a Cyber attack in response to #IRGC 's cruise missile attack at #Aramco 's oil facilities in #Abqaiq & #Khurais , #SaudiArabia on 14 September 2019. pic.twitter.com/mkgs5LZXnq

#Iran: The fire has been going on in the refineries since this morning in the city of Abdan, unknown cause of the explosion !!

Ahwaz pic.twitter.com/cHKW1mJAp2