В Иране вспыхнул нефтеперерабатывающий завод

#BREAKING: It is now confirmed that a Cyber attack resulted fire in #Abadan's Oil Refinery in Southwest of #Iran. Probably a Cyber attack in response to #IRGC's cruise missile attack at #Aramco's oil facilities in #Abqaiq & #Khurais, #SaudiArabia on 14 September 2019. pic.twitter.com/mkgs5LZXnq— Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) October 20, 2019
#Iran: The fire has been going on in the refineries since this morning in the city of Abdan, unknown cause of the explosion !!— H&A🤝 (@HanneyAngel) October 20, 2019
Ahwaz pic.twitter.com/cHKW1mJAp2