20.10 17:16   MIGnews.com

В Иране вспыхнул нефтеперерабатывающий завод

В Иране 20 октября вспыхнул крупнейший нефтеперерабатывающий завод в городе Абадан.

Об этом сообщает "Анадолу" со ссылкой на местные СМИ.

Уточняется, что пожар возник из-за утечки топлива в 55-ом блоке НПЗ. Сотрудник по связям с общественностью Сейид Али Нурбахши сообщил, что огонь локализован, жертв среди персонала нет.

На фоне недавних атак на нефтяные объекты Саудовской Аравии, а также обстрела танкеров в Персидском заливе есть подозрение, что пожар мог возникнуть неслучайно.





