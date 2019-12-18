В Австралии объявили режим ЧП: что происходит

Fires that have been burning #Australia for weeks in Queensland and New South Wales particularly, have caused huge amouts of #Co2 to be released into the atmosphere, exacerbating the already serious #clinatecrisis. The fire have caused the emission of 250 million tons of CO2. pic.twitter.com/PhpmIfUXCk— THE$Anna (@Anna53998481) December 18, 2019
Feeling cold? 🥶— Reneta Thurairatnam (@Reneta22) December 18, 2019
As Australia fires rage, heat wave sees hottest day nationwide - CNN https://t.co/ih0uSeqZV5 pic.twitter.com/J5aS0cZhpZ
Where are you @ScottMorrisonMP? Don't you know that a big chunk of Australia is ON FIRE? 🔥🔥 #auspol #WhereTheBloodyHellAreYou pic.twitter.com/xvEqwGaKhT— news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) December 18, 2019