В Австралии объявили режим ЧП: что происходит

Власти Австралии объявили режим чрезвычайного положения на неделю в штате Новый Южный Уэльс на фоне усиления масштабных лесных пожаров.

В течение нескольких недель в штате возникли около 100 пожаров, причем половина из них была безудержной.

Ядовитым дымом был укутан самый большой город Австралии – Сидней. А температура побила шестилетний рекорд.

Премьер-министр Нового Южного Уэльса Глэдис Бережиклян заявила, что чрезвычайное положение объявлено в штате во второй раз после начала сезона лесных пожаров в сентябре, который был вызван "катастрофическими погодными условиями".






