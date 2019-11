Иранцы использовали израильское приложение для протестов

19.11 15:30 MIGnews.com

#TehranProtests Day 3: Google map of Tehran showing nearly all major roads blocked. pic.twitter.com/er8gvmaSQY

#IranProtests Day 3:

Video from Shiraz from Saturday. Internet & phone apps are blocked today, making it hard for people to send us videos. pic.twitter.com/hcqo7lAasE