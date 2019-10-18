Rambler's Top100






Наркокартель захватил мексиканский город ради сына Эль-Чапо | Фото: AFP19.10 12:58   MIGnews.com

Наркокартель захватил мексиканский город ради сына Эль-Чапо

Вооруженные члены наркокартеля "Синалоа" захватили мексиканский город Кульякан, в котором живет около 800 тысяч человек, чтобы отбить у полиции Овидио Гусмана Лопеса – сына известного наркобарона Хоакина Гусмана, который известен по прозвищу Эль Чапо.

Лопеса задержала местная Нацгвардия, однако сторонники картеля оказали силовикам ожесточенное сопротивление, сообщает интернет-издание The Drive.

Кадры стрельбы в Кульякан наводнили мексиканский сегмент социальной сети Twitter. Стрельба застала людей на улицах, заправках и кафе. Вооруженных боевиков главного наркокартеля Мексики снимали в разных районах города.





Патруль Национальной гвардии окружил дом, в котором находились четверо человек, один из которых и был Гусман. После этого нацгвардейцев и самих окружили члены наркокартеля.

"Организованные преступные группы окружили дом. Их было значительно больше, чем патрульных. В то же самое время вооруженные гангстеры нападали на людей в других частях города, сея панику среди населения", – рассказал Альфонсо Дурасо, министр безопасности Мексики.

Власти заявили, что члены наркокартеля пытались спровоцировать в городе панику. Они блокировали дороги и поджигали автомобили. В результате стрельбы есть погибшие и раненые – их точное число пока неизвестно. Чтобы остановить хаос, власти позволили Овидио Гусману уйти.







Боевики установили по всему городу блокпосты, а также провели рейд на местную тюрьму, откуда освободили около 49 заключенных, среди которых были другие члены картеля.


