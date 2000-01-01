Rambler's Top100





19.03 20:13   MIGnews.com

Неизвестные терроризируют угрозами еврейские школы Британии

Неизвестные терроризируют угрозами еврейские школы Британии

Более 400 школ по всей Британии, включая несколько лондонских еврейских школ, сегодня получили ложные угрозы минирования зданий. Однако полиция утверждает, что ни одно из множества сообщений пока что не получило подтверждения.

Об этом в понедельник, 19 марта сообщает The Times of Israel.

В пресс-службе полиции отметили, что первой о предположительных угрозах сообщила британская благотворительная организация The Community Security Trust, которая занимается обеспечением безопасности еврейских школ.


По словам правоохранителей, организация призвала школы повысить бдительность.


"Ряд европейских школ этим утром получили электронные письма с угрозами минирования из неизвестного источника, требующего денег. Мы хотим убедиться, что каждая локация поставлена в известность и готова усилить охрану", - подчеркнул представитель организации.


Издание уточняет, что организация не призывала эвакуировать детей. Но, по данным издания, только одна еврейская одна школа Kantor King Solomon была закрыта в связи с угрозами.
