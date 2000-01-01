Неизвестные терроризируют угрозами еврейские школы Британии

There was a national threat made to lots of schools this morning and KKS went into invacutation to ensure the safety of our site.This was in conjunction with CST and the Metropolitan Police. We have established that there is no further threat and School is now running as normal.— Kantor King Solomon (@kingsolomonhigh) 19 марта 2018 г.
Fake bomb threats have been received by schools and colleges across the UK - including 19 in our area. Please don't worry - the threat is not believed to be credible. https://t.co/KnHxnjjPrt pic.twitter.com/TNDOp2uqH4— Humberside Police (@Humberbeat) 19 марта 2018 г.
The Met has received a number of reports relating to malicious communications sent to schools across London on Mon 19 Mar - currently being treated as a hoax https://t.co/45EQSsKzkk pic.twitter.com/dDrs5cJnIm— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) 19 марта 2018 г.