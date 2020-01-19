Rambler's Top100








Видео: мощный шторм `Глория` бушует в Испании | Фото:20.01 10:45   MIGnews.com

Видео: мощный шторм "Глория" бушует в Испании

В воскресенье, 19 января, мощный шторм "Глория" обрушился на Испанию.

Из-за снегопада и сильного ветра был закрыт аэропорт Аликанте, в котором отменили 150 рейсов, передает Reuters.

По данным службы спасения, в северо-западной части Астурии мужчина погиб при установке цепей на колеса автомобиля.

Синоптики уточняет, что основной удар "Глории" придется по Валенсии и Балеарским островам – Ибице и Форментере. Однако низкие температуры и сильные ветры ожидаются и в других районах. По прогнозам, непогода будет бушевать до 22 января.

Национальное метеорологическое агентство Испании объявило "красное" предупреждение, поскольку скорость ветра может превышать 130 километров в час, а волны достигать семи метров в высоту. В горных районах ожидаются сильные снегопады. В Валенсии и Каталонских Пиренеях уже закрыты несколько трасс.







