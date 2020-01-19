Storm Gloria bringing snow. How rude! pic.twitter.com/A3kdLFmaey— Costa Blanca Pete (@peterjnixon) January 19, 2020
Lots of snow in southeastern and eastern Spain today 🌨❄️ #StormGloria https://t.co/TUOFAAU5Rx— Francis (@caniculee) January 19, 2020
🔴TEMPORAL DE LLUVIA Y NIEVE— RTVE Comunitat Valenciana (@RTVEValencia) January 19, 2020
🌨️ Sigue nevando con fuerza en #Morella
❄️@GVA112 informa que se establece la Emergencia situación 0 por nevadas en las comarcas de Els Ports, El Alcalatén y Alt Maestrat.
📹 Sergio Segura#BorrascaGloria pic.twitter.com/Tu6p2kbBrg
¡Impresionante! Esta tarde (19/01/2020), nevando intensamente en el Safari Aitana, en la carretera de #Penáguila (#Alicante). La cota de #nieve continuará bajando en las próximas horas. @AEMET_CValencia @montanasdelsur. Vídeo: Isabel Ponce. pic.twitter.com/JY6lbnmCeB— MeteOrihuela (@MeteOrihuela) January 19, 2020