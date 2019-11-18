Rambler's Top100






Протесты в Иране продолжаются: минимум 12 жертв | Фото:18.11 20:08   MIGnews.com

Протесты в Иране продолжаются: минимум 12 жертв

В Иране в ходе возобновившихся из-за двукратного повышения цен на бензин протестов погибли минимум 12 протестующих.

Итоги трехдневных демонстраций подвели официальные лица, хотя в сообщениях СМИ указывается, что число погибших намного выше, передает ВВС.

Ситуация на улицах иранских городов – неизвестна, так как накануне правительство отрезало население от интернета. Тем не менее, в некоторых крупных населенных пунктах демонстрации продолжаются. В свою очередь, правительство утверждает, будто ситуация на улицах – "спокойная".



Более того, Министерство иностранных дел Ирана осудило заявление о поддержке демонстрантов Госдепартамента США.

"Великий иранский народ прекрасно знает, что подобные высказывания являются лицемерными и ханжескими, в которых нет никакого искреннего переживания", — представитель иранского внешнеполитического ведомства Аббас Мусави








