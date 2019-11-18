18.11 20:08 MIGnews.com

Протесты в Иране продолжаются: минимум 12 жертв

🔴 Millions of Iranians are protesting the Islamic regime.



Please pray for their success. It's time to topple this evil regime once and for all. 🙏 #IranProtests pic.twitter.com/5WAJcRHxEI — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) November 18, 2019

Running battles in Karaj, west of Tehran, as protestors chase the police. https://t.co/yxXjg6Sm0M — Kasra Naji (@BBCKasraNaji) November 17, 2019

Three banks are set on fire by protesters in Isfahan. The government's violent response to peaceful protests for transparency & accountability pushed people to use drastic measures like this. People came to the streets with flowers & received bullets in response.#IranProtests pic.twitter.com/ADgveyskGK — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) November 18, 2019

WOW! Listen to this intercepted radio communication of Iran regime's repressive forces in Robat Karim & IRGC Gen Hossein Rahimi, head of Greater Tehran police, as protesters take over

"They're destroying everything. There's 5000 of them"



via the MEK network, Nov 16 #IranProtests pic.twitter.com/x7qRfv0uF7 — M. Hanif Jazayeri (@HanifJazayeri) November 18, 2019

