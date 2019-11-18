Протесты в Иране продолжаются: минимум 12 жертв

🔴 Millions of Iranians are protesting the Islamic regime.— Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) November 18, 2019
Please pray for their success. It's time to topple this evil regime once and for all. 🙏 #IranProtests pic.twitter.com/5WAJcRHxEI
Running battles in Karaj, west of Tehran, as protestors chase the police. https://t.co/yxXjg6Sm0M— Kasra Naji (@BBCKasraNaji) November 17, 2019
Three banks are set on fire by protesters in Isfahan. The government's violent response to peaceful protests for transparency & accountability pushed people to use drastic measures like this. People came to the streets with flowers & received bullets in response.#IranProtests pic.twitter.com/ADgveyskGK— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) November 18, 2019
WOW! Listen to this intercepted radio communication of Iran regime's repressive forces in Robat Karim & IRGC Gen Hossein Rahimi, head of Greater Tehran police, as protesters take over— M. Hanif Jazayeri (@HanifJazayeri) November 18, 2019
"They're destroying everything. There's 5000 of them"
via the MEK network, Nov 16 #IranProtests pic.twitter.com/x7qRfv0uF7