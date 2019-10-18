18.10 19:05 MIGnews.com

Мощный взрыв в афганской мечети: десятки жертв

62 killed & 36 injured in an explosion in a mosque in #Nangarhar’s Haska Meana. No group has claimed responsibility. #Afghanistan govt condemn the “terror attack”. PG spokx @SediqSediqqi calls it a suicide bombing. In pics is governor @S_MIAKHEL requiring abt injured victims. pic.twitter.com/aNbJu7mUef — Malali Bashir (@MalaliBashir) October 18, 2019

An explosion killed at least 62 people and more than a hundred wounded during Friday Prayer at a mosque in Deh Bala in eastern #Afghanistan -@AJEnglish pic.twitter.com/kVKS9bnjYZ — vithushan Jeyachandran (@imjvithu) October 18, 2019

🇦🇫 AFGHANISTAN : Au moins 62 morts et 60 blessés aujourd'hui dans l'explosion d'une mosquée en pleine prière à Haska Mina, dans la province de Nangarhar (TOLOnews). pic.twitter.com/yuYRhxan6g — Infos Françaises (@InfosFrancaises) October 18, 2019

Photos of more than 23 dead and dozens injured in an explosion during Friday prayers inside a mosque in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province. pic.twitter.com/qeTxDRdbvu — Nour Arafa (@NourArafa20) October 18, 2019

В пятницу, 18 октября, в Афганистане прогремел мозный взрыв в мечети провинции Нангархар.Об этом сообщает ВВС.По данным издания, в результате атаки погибли, по меньшей мере, 62 человека, еще 36 получили ранения. Взрывное устройство было приведено в действие во время пятничной молитвы.По словам очевидцев, в результате взрыва была полностью разрушена крыша здания. Ни одна организация не взяла на себя ответственность за нападение.Спасатели предполагают, что количество жертв может увеличиться, поскольку завалы здания еще полностью не разобрали.В то же время, местные СМИ утверждают, что прогремело несколько взрывов, а количество жертв отличается от официальных данных.