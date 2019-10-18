Rambler's Top100






Мощный взрыв в афганской мечети: десятки жертв | Фото:18.10 19:05   MIGnews.com

Мощный взрыв в афганской мечети: десятки жертв

В пятницу, 18 октября, в Афганистане прогремел мозный взрыв в мечети провинции Нангархар.

Об этом сообщает ВВС.

По данным издания, в результате атаки погибли, по меньшей мере, 62 человека, еще 36 получили ранения. Взрывное устройство было приведено в действие во время пятничной молитвы.

По словам очевидцев, в результате взрыва была полностью разрушена крыша здания. Ни одна организация не взяла на себя ответственность за нападение.

Спасатели предполагают, что количество жертв может увеличиться, поскольку завалы здания еще полностью не разобрали.

В то же время, местные СМИ утверждают, что прогремело несколько взрывов, а количество жертв отличается от официальных данных.





