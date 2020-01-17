Rambler's Top100








Новое лихо: в Австралии затопило несколько штатов

Пострадавшую от пожаров часть восточного побережья Австралии накрыло мощным штормом, в результате чего были затоплены несколько штатов.

По данным Reuters, непогода обрушилась на штаты Виктория, Новый Южный Уэльс и Квинсленд.

В последнем были закрыты основные автомагистрали, поскольку выпала тройная месячная норма осадков. Часть жилых районов штата затопило, государственные парки и туристические достопримечательности закрыты.

В Новом Южном Уэльсе отключили электричество. По данным пожарной службы штата, ливни накрыли не все горящие регионы – в некоторых зонах спасатели продолжают борются с огнем.

В штате Виктория дожди помогли улучшить ситуацию с загрязнением воздуха в Мельбурне, где люди задыхались из-за смога.





