Новое лихо: в Австралии затопило несколько штатов

Heavy rain swept across parts of Australia's east coast, Wednesday, January 15, causing flash floods in some areas of New South Wales.



(Reuters) pic.twitter.com/5oiMJI0TYd — The Voice of America (@VOANews) January 17, 2020

From one extreme to the other. After unprecedented bush fire, its time for flood in parts of Australia due to heavy rain. pic.twitter.com/7ftnvoGjv5 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) January 17, 2020

Downpours of rain in Australia have already extinguished 32 bushfires and the number of blazes have fallen from 120 to 88. #PrayForAustralia 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/sNguCgVSiV — Robert Downey Jr UK (@downeysduckling) January 16, 2020

