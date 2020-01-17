Rambler's Top100








Опросы




Nakonu.com











Над Тихим океаном разбушевался разрушительный циклон | Фото:18.01 07:59   MIGnews.com

Над Тихим океаном разбушевался разрушительный циклон

В Тихом океане к северо-западу от островов Фиджи сформировался тропический циклон "Тино", который обрушился на несколько островов.

По словам метеорологов, область низкого давления постепенно развивалась в южной части Тихого океана в течение последних нескольких дней.

В четверг ливни и грозы обрушились на Соломоновы острова и северную часть Вануату, когда стихия двигалась на восток от островов. Повернув на юго-восток, буря усилилась до тропического циклона 1-й категории и получила название "Тино" в пятницу утром.

По сообщениям Ynet, из северной части Фиджи были эвакуированы тысячи жителей. В Вануа-Леву и Таверуни также люди покинули свои дома. По прогнозам, до воскресенья ожидаются "очень разрушительные" ветры.

К понедельнику "Тино" будет к северу от Новой Зеландии, прямой угрозы стране не ожидается. Туристам и жителям, которые в настоящее время находятся на Фиджи, рекомендуется следовать советам местных властей, считающих это событие.










Поделиться
Все по теме
Комментарии
Все за 24 часа
Лента новостей
07:36
Министра культуры Бразилии уволят за цитирование Геббельса
07:15
В ООН подсчитали число погибших в Сирии с апреля
06:44
США наказали генерала КСИР за подавления протестов в Иране
06:30
Прошедший день: Дайджест новостей, которые нельзя пропустить
05:21
Эминем вдохновился Хичкоком и выпустил новый альбом  
04:10
Тайка Вайтити снимет новую часть "Звёздных войн"
03:00
На популярных островах вводят "сухой закон" для туристов
01:57
Умер "титан фантастики" Кристофер Толкин
23:35
В Китае упала рождаемость
22:30
В Google Play нашли приложения, разряжающие смартфон
22:10
Рябков: внешняя политика РФ не изменится
21:51
Депутат ШАС отказался от должности министра строительства
21:30
Лидер ЛДПР: при Мишустине Россия может совершить рывок
21:09
Алла Мазур рассказала о своей борьбе с раком
Новости партнеров
Загрузка...


Знакомства
Мы на Facebook



Рейтинг@Mail.ru   Rambler's Top100   bigmir)net TOP 100  
система Orphus