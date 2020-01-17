Над Тихим океаном разбушевался разрушительный циклон

Tropical Cyclone Tino has caused some damages in Rotuma. This pictures from Noa'tau Community in Rotuma...@FijiOneNews pic.twitter.com/ibtDBzxv8P— Fiji One News (@FijiOneNews) January 17, 2020
Tropical #CycloneTino formed early Friday, making it the 3rd cyclone of the season 🌀— Island Climate Update (@ICU_NIWA) January 16, 2020
It will bring heavy rain, strong winds & rough seas to #Fiji (Friday-Saturday) & #Tonga (Friday-Sunday).
Stay safe and follow the advice of local officials! pic.twitter.com/ijNrAzzy50
Tuvalu being severely hit by #CycloneTino https://t.co/M5hT6PEN3c— Michael Field (@MichaelFieldNZ) January 17, 2020
Drivers are also urged not to drive into water of unknown depth and current as this can be life-threatening.#FBCNews #FijiNews #Fiji— FBC News Fiji (@FBC_News) January 17, 2020
More: https://t.co/Xp0GKsqtxa pic.twitter.com/9cJX0Y2l6n
Strong winds accompanied by rain is now being felt by residents living at Vuna in Taveuni. #TimesNews #FijiNews #TCTino VC: Sereima Tikoisuva pic.twitter.com/UqfT88k7kP— The Fiji Times (@fijitimes) January 17, 2020
Kanacea village in Vuna, Taveuni feeling the brunt of #TCTino earlier this afternoon. #TimesNews #FijiNews VC: Isikeli Lesianawai pic.twitter.com/2SlBLHRuAX— The Fiji Times (@fijitimes) January 17, 2020