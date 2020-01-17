18.01 07:59 MIGnews.com

Над Тихим океаном разбушевался разрушительный циклон

Tropical Cyclone Tino has caused some damages in Rotuma. This pictures from Noa'tau Community in Rotuma...@FijiOneNews pic.twitter.com/ibtDBzxv8P — Fiji One News (@FijiOneNews) January 17, 2020

Tropical #CycloneTino formed early Friday, making it the 3rd cyclone of the season 🌀



It will bring heavy rain, strong winds & rough seas to #Fiji (Friday-Saturday) & #Tonga (Friday-Sunday).



Stay safe and follow the advice of local officials! pic.twitter.com/ijNrAzzy50 — Island Climate Update (@ICU_NIWA) January 16, 2020

Drivers are also urged not to drive into water of unknown depth and current as this can be life-threatening.#FBCNews #FijiNews #Fiji

More: https://t.co/Xp0GKsqtxa pic.twitter.com/9cJX0Y2l6n — FBC News Fiji (@FBC_News) January 17, 2020

Strong winds accompanied by rain is now being felt by residents living at Vuna in Taveuni. #TimesNews #FijiNews #TCTino VC: Sereima Tikoisuva pic.twitter.com/UqfT88k7kP — The Fiji Times (@fijitimes) January 17, 2020

Kanacea village in Vuna, Taveuni feeling the brunt of #TCTino earlier this afternoon. #TimesNews #FijiNews VC: Isikeli Lesianawai pic.twitter.com/2SlBLHRuAX — The Fiji Times (@fijitimes) January 17, 2020

В Тихом океане к северо-западу от островов Фиджи сформировался тропический циклон "Тино", который обрушился на несколько островов.По словам метеорологов, область низкого давления постепенно развивалась в южной части Тихого океана в течение последних нескольких дней.В четверг ливни и грозы обрушились на Соломоновы острова и северную часть Вануату, когда стихия двигалась на восток от островов. Повернув на юго-восток, буря усилилась до тропического циклона 1-й категории и получила название "Тино" в пятницу утром.По сообщениям Ynet, из северной части Фиджи были эвакуированы тысячи жителей. В Вануа-Леву и Таверуни также люди покинули свои дома. По прогнозам, до воскресенья ожидаются "очень разрушительные" ветры.К понедельнику "Тино" будет к северу от Новой Зеландии, прямой угрозы стране не ожидается. Туристам и жителям, которые в настоящее время находятся на Фиджи, рекомендуется следовать советам местных властей, считающих это событие.