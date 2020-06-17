Rambler's Top100











Война чеченцев с арабами: в Дижон введут армейские части 17.06 10:02   MIGnews.com

Война чеченцев с арабами: в Дижон введут армейские части

Французские СМИ сообщают о том, что на протяжении четырех дней  продолжаются массовые беспорядки в столице Бургундии, Дижоне.

Группы чеченцев,  вооруженных автоматическим оружием, железными прутами и битами атакуют “членов североафриканской общины” - то есть, арабов. Чеченцы мстят за тяжелораненого арабскими наркоторговцами 16-летнего соплеменника.











Источник газеты Daily Mail в полиции сообщает: “Ситуация настолько напряженная, что в город стягиваются полицейские и армейские подкрепления”.

Прокурор Дижона Эрик Матиас сообщил, что в ходе столкновений чеченцев с арабами ранены шесть человек. Никто не арестован.

Мэр Дижона Франсуа Ребсамен заявил: "То, что тут творится - беспрецедентно и неприемлемо”.

По словам мэра, чеченцы провели “три рейда мести” в кварталы, населенные арабами.

В ходе атаки против пиццерии тяжелые огнестрельные ранения получил менеджер.

МВД Франции заявило то том, что “изучает” “возможность систематической депортации иностранных подданных, замешанных в беспорядках”. Это будет сделано “при соблюдении всех необходимых юридических процедур”.

Префект провинции, Бернард Шмельц, несмотря на яростную критику со стороны жителей города, защищает “политику невмешательства” и уверяет, что “блокирование и локализация” являются “единственной возможной тактикой в подобной ситуации”. 


