Война чеченцев с арабами: в Дижон введут армейские части

There are nothing to see in Dijon just local ethnic gags fight each other with war weapons... No-go zones in France does not exist you can travel safety don't worry ! 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/aCs3dPbc17— Skyline (@skyline07) June 17, 2020
#riester qui ne se préoccupe qu’occasionnellement de son portefeuille s’exprime sur #Dijon— PhotosParis (@SergePhotos) June 17, 2020
Ce soir’#cAstaner commentera le lac des cygnes https://t.co/oxyOrS4LoS
Further scenes from the streets of #Dijon as armed gangs roam the streets openly wielding firearms.— The Met Skipper (@themetskipper) June 16, 2020
pic.twitter.com/OmCNSvGSyT
The Muslim caliphate of Dijon France.... pic.twitter.com/vGQHKq6T5W— Amir Tsarfati (@BeholdIsrael) June 16, 2020
« Battle Royal, get to the safezone. »#Dijon #tchetchenes— Al Jackenri Bin Eyraud 🇸🇦 (@BgDeMarseilleJH) June 16, 2020
pic.twitter.com/zXYkGPbvAi