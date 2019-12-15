Rambler's Top100






Боевой корабль США вошел в Черное море | Фото:16.12 06:40   MIGnews.com

Боевой корабль США вошел в Черное море

Вечером, 16 декабря, американский боевой корабль Ross вошел в юго-западную часть акватории Черного моря.

В Национальном центре управления обороной России заявили, что эсминец сопровождался кораблем Черноморского флота "Вышний Волочек".



Тем временем, в пресс-службе шестого флота ВМС США пояснили, что Ross начал свой транзит через северный пролив по пути к Черному морю для проведения операций по обеспечению безопасности с партнерами и союзниками.




Это уже восьмой заход американских ВМС в черноморскую акваторию за 2019 год. В октябре США направляли эсминец "Портер" с управляемым ракетным вооружением. Тогда его действия контролировал фрегат "Адмирал Эссен", малые ракетные корабли "Вышний Волочек" и "Орехово-Зуево".


