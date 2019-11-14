Rambler's Top100






Стрельба в калифорнийской школе: новые детали

Стрельба в калифорнийской школе: новые детали

Количество погибших в результате стрельбы в калифорнийской школе возросло до двух человек.

В больнице после госпитализации скончались 16-летняя девушка и 14-летний парень, передает CNN.

Как стало известно, подозреваемый вытащил пистолет из своего рюкзака и выстрелил в пятерых учеников в возрасте от 14 до 16 лет. После этого стрелок пустил себе пулю в голову, но выжил. Он находится в тяжелом состоянии.

Полиция сообщает, что парень устроил бойню в день своего 16-летия. Подозреваемого в больнице охраняет полиция.

Изначально в СМИ появилась информация, что стрелка ликвидировали. Однако она не подтвердилась. Также сообщалось о 6-7 пострадавших.




