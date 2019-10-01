14.10 08:09 MIGnews.com

Мощная стихия обрушилась на Японию: жертвы, видео

At least 35 killed, 17 missing as Typhoon Hagibis ripped through Japan including the Tokyo metropolitan area. Japanese government has dispatched some 27,000 Self-Defense Force personnel for rescue and relief operations https://t.co/TyYiw5ZJXd pic.twitter.com/SwIOg0g7o6 — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) October 14, 2019

Powerful Typhoon in Japan called Typhoon Hagibis. Four People already dead and dozen missing! Hitting Tokyo! PLEASE PRAY FOR JAPAN! #PrayForJapan #FlynnFighters #PatriotsAwakened pic.twitter.com/DUJZaY1d3k — Ken Jones⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@sxdoc) October 13, 2019

Typhoon Hagibis triggered floods and landslides as it battered Japan with wind speeds of 225km/h (140mph)



[tap to expand] https://t.co/wCxmW8BRxt pic.twitter.com/7mLP1Uo6zQ — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 13, 2019

Nagano prefecture in Japan is damaged by the flood occured by huge typhoon. #PrayForJapan pic.twitter.com/oDD7cZdg87 — koris (@koris84192501) October 13, 2019

Horrible Typhoon Hagibis hits Japan Worst strom ever #PrayForJapan pic.twitter.com/4Nlk1Xg8P0 — Muhammad Zubair (@ZubairJamiati) October 13, 2019

Death toll rises to 31 after Typhoon Hagibis hits Japan and causes widespread flooding - NHK pic.twitter.com/Z7CnHZhqHb — BNO News (@BNONews) October 13, 2019

