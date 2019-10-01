Rambler's Top100






Опросы




Nakonu.com











Мощная стихия обрушилась на Японию: жертвы, видео | Фото:14.10 08:09   MIGnews.com

Мощная стихия обрушилась на Японию: жертвы, видео

Мощнейший за 60 лет тайфун "Хагибис" обрушился на Японию, убив минимум 35 человек, еще около 20 – пропали без вести.

По данным агентства Кyodo, также известно, что из-за стихийного бедствия пострадали свыше 100 человек, и цифры постоянно растут.

Стихия ударила по Японии в субботу, потрепав Токио и другие районы в центральных, восточных и северо-восточных регионах. На следующий день власти усилили спасательные мероприятия. В пострадавшие от бедствия регионы были отправлены около 27 тысяч военнослужащих Сил самообороны. Судя по кадрам, опубликованным соцсетях, ветер был настолько сильным, что переворачивал машины и срывал крыши с домов.


Уточняется, что люди буквально оказались в ловушке из-за вышедших из берегов рек. Для спасения жителей использовались вертолеты и лодки. Во многих районах Японии выпало рекордное количество осадков. Например, на популярном курортном поселке Хаконе, где расположены горячие источники, только за субботу выпало 922,5 миллиметра жидкости, что является самым высоким показателем за всю историю страны.

Правительство порекомендовало после экстренного совещания эвакуировать свыше 6 миллионов человек на острове Хонсю. Из-за непогоды поезда прекратили движение, а аэропорты закрылись в столичном и прилегающих районах.

По данным агентства, утром, в воскресенье, тайфун ослабил свою силу. В свою очередь, Министерство инфраструктуры сообщило о 56 оползнях и селевых потоках в 15 префектурах. 376 тысяч домов остались без электричества, 14 тысяч – без водопровода. Ущерб, нанесенный стихией, только предстоит подсчитать.






Поделиться
Все по теме
Комментарии
Все за 24 часа
Лента новостей
09:26
По шиитским боевикам в Ираке нанесли новый авиаудар
09:00
Эрдоган рассказал, чего хочет от сирийских территорий
08:33
Достойно! Израильтянин завоевал серебро на ЧМ по гимнастике
07:47
Антисемитский вандализм в Мичигане: Гитлер на синагоге
07:29
Facebook обвинили в плагиате
07:19
Стрельба в Филадельфии: среди пострадавших - подросток
07:01
Дипскандал с РФ: израильтян призывают "думать дважды"
06:00
Виагра оказалась лекарством от страшных болезней
03:36
Выборы в Польше: правящая партия снова впереди?
01:21
Прорыв в науке: найдены останки древнего "монстра"
00:12
Огромного кашалота выбросило к берегам Англии
23:21
В России пристыдили семью Заворотнюк: прекратите спекуляции
22:30
ЦАХАЛ открыл огонь на границе с Сирией
21:44
Израиль и ХАМАС продвигаются к соглашению?
Новости партнеров
Загрузка...


Знакомства
Мы на Facebook



Рейтинг@Mail.ru   Rambler's Top100   bigmir)net TOP 100  
система Orphus